Oklahoma Training Track opens April 16 for training





SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Oklahoma Training Track at Saratoga Race Course will open for training on Saturday, April 16. The barn area at the Oklahoma will open to licensed trainers and staff beginning Friday, April 15.

Before the summer meet opens on July 14, the Whitney Viewing Stand will be open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Friday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can access the Whitney Viewing Stand through Gate 21 on East Avenue which is free of charge.

A major renovation of the Oklahoma Training Track was completed in 2021 that includes:

A complete reconstruction of the track surface along with the installation of a limestone base

A modernized drainage system

The training track was also widened by 10-to-14 feet in most areas to address the increasing population of horses training

The inner rail at the Oklahoma was replaced with a rider protection system for better safety

Highlighted by 77 stakes worth $22.6 million in total purses, the 2022 summer meet begins on Thursday, July 14, and will conclude on Monday, Sept. 5. With a focus on the New York-bred program and certain categories of stakes races, the 2022 summer meet will feature a purse increase of more than $1.1 million over 2021.