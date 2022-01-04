Ola Electric claims that the S1 and S1 Pro have very little deliveries the scooter does not have all the features

Ola Electric launched its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters with great enthusiasm. The company had claimed that it has received bookings for 90 thousand electric scooters. After which the pressure started on the company regarding the delivery of scooters. At the same time, the company started the delivery of its S1 and S1 pro electric scooters from 15 December. In which it was said from the company that all the 4 thousand scooters to be delivered in December have been sent. But when the registration was seen on the website of the Ministry of Road Transport, it was found that only 275-300 Ola scooters have been delivered in December. After which questions have started being raised on other claims of Ola as well.

Said this thing on late delivery – According to Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer, Ola Electric, the company shipped 4,000 scooters in December. Most of which have already been delivered. On the other hand, according to Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, the process of registration of the scooter was longer than expected due to which the delivery of the scooters got delayed. On the other hand, those who have got Ola’s S1 and S1 pro scooters, according to them, the scooters are underperforming as promised and they also do not have the features as claimed.

What is not available in S1 and S1 Pro scooters with a range of 181 km? Ola Electric had claimed that, according to ARAI, its electric scooters give a range of 181 km on a single charge. But in reality, when these scooters were tested by people, a difference of 20 to 25 percent was seen in their range. After which many people tweeted tagging Ola Electric.

At the same time, the company, while replying to the people in its reply, said that the range of these scooters is 135 km on road and normal temperature of S1 and S1 Pro scooters. In which the rider’s weight should be up to 70 kg. These scooters give a range of 90 to 100 kms if driven in hyper mode.

S1 and S1 Pro do not have all the features – According to the website of Ola Electric, these scooters have 27 software features. But according to the customers who got the scooters, the S1 and S1 Pro do not have many features including Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, proximity lock, voice control, hill hold, mood widgets. The customer has not yet been told by the company when these features will be available. At the same time, according to Olo Electric, after the update received through OTA, all these services will start soon in Ola Electric S1 and S1 pro scooters.