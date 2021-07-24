Ola electric scooter 10 things you have to know

Ola Electric Scooter The new e-scooter is going to be launched in the market in a few weeks. Know 10 things related to Ola electric scooter that you must know.

New Delhi. On July 15, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Group, shared the news of the pre-booking of Ola Electric Scooter through his Twitter handle. The company had said that it is going to bring an electric scooter in the Indian market soon. Just a few days after the pre-booking started in just 499, the figure of electric scooter booking had reached 1 lakh. Let us tell you that the Ola electric scooter is going to compete with the famous companies of the two wheeler market like Hero, TVS (Tvs).

If you also want to buy an electric scooter online, then you should know these 10 things related to it:

1. Ola Electric Scooter Ola will be the company’s first two wheeler passenger vehicle, which the company is bringing.

Let us tell you that Ola has established Ola Futurefactor in Tamil Nadu. Which will be the world’s largest scooter manufacturing unit. This factory is spread over 500 acres of land. Its cost is Rs 24000 crores. The company has said that the target is to make 2 lakh scooters every year.

2. The Ola electrical scooter will be the Ola Series S scooter. The company has also got patents in the name of S1 and S1 Pro. The Ola company may be in the process of bringing two more models of its electric scooter in the market.

3. The Ola electrical scooter could be powered by Etergo appstorage’s high energy density battery. The company claims that it can be driven up to 150 km on a single charge.

4. Ola electric scooter will have motors ranging from 3kw to 6kw. And the scooter can be driven up to a maximum speed of 90 kmph.

5. The scooter will have the capacity to charge up to 50 percent in 18 minutes. However, it will take 2 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge.

6. Ola will allow its users to charge their electric scooters with simple home lights.

7. Ola will give keyless access to its electric scooter users in which users will be able to use it with the help of the app.

8. Ola will bring its electric scooter to the market for customers in 10 colors ranging from black to white, blue.

9. Ola Electric Scooter will have the facility for the users to pay for the service with the help of ola electric app.

10. The price of Ola electric scooter can range from 1.2 lakh to 1.4 lakh.