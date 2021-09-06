Ola Electric Scooter Price Features: Ola Electric Scooter Price: The price of Ola e-scooter will be relieved in many states.

Ola S1 News: The wait for Ola’s electric scooter S1 is coming to an end. Ola’s electric scooter will be available for purchase from September 8 and delivery is expected to begin in October. If you want to buy Ola electric scooter S1, you should know that Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Tata Capital, Yes Bank and many other financial institutions Electric scooters are approved for financing.

Ola has entered into agreements with several leading banks and financial institutions in the country to make electric scooters easily available to customers. After this agreement, customers can easily take a loan from a bank to buy Ola S1. The electric scooter s1 goes on sale from September 8.



Wet S-1 price

The Ola S1 electric scooter has been launched in India. Ola Electric has launched it in the Indian market in two variants. Of these, Ola S1 is its original type. So, the Ola S1 Pro is its top specification type. The ex-showroom price of the S1 variant of the Ola electric scooter is Rs 99,999. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of its S1 Pro variant is Rs 1,29,999. However, these scooters are being sold in some states at prices lower than their ex-showroom prices.

What is the price of S-1 in which state?

Customers living in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan can save big on Ola S1 electric scooters. Ola S1 customers in Gujarat will get a total savings of up to Rs 20,000 on ex-showroom prices. In fact, state government subsidies in these states will make consumers spend less on them.

Record broken in pre-booking

In July, Ola started pre-booking for the S1E scooter. People in India showed great interest in scooters and within 24 hours the booking of this bike crossed 1 lakh. With this reservation, this scooter has become the first booked scooter in the world.

