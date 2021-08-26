Ola IPO Size: OLA IPO: Ola plans to raise 1.5 1.5 billion through IPO – Ola wants to raise 1.5 1.5 billion through IPO

Highlights Ola plans to raise -1 1-1.5 billion (Rs 7,324-10,985 crore) through an IPO.

Details are expected in the December quarter.

Bhavish Agarwal has already said that the company plans to go for an IPO sometime next year.

OLA IPO: Online cab service provider Ola is considering raising $ 1-1.5 billion (Rs 7,324-10,985 crore) through an initial public offering (IPO) and is expected to file details in the December quarter. Sources gave this information. Ola Citigroup Inc. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. are working with selected banks to manage the IPO, said two people familiar with the incident.

One of them said that the details of the offer, including the size and timeline of ANI Technologies that run Ola, may change as discussions continue. An email sent to Ola did not respond.

Recently, Ola co-founder Bhavish Agarwal had said that the company plans to take an IPO sometime next year, but no date has been fixed yet. Ola’s IPO will allow investors such as Softbank, Tiger Global and Stadeview Capital to sell their entire or part of the company.