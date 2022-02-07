Ola S1 series or Ather 450X which is better in these two electric scooters, know specification price and battery

In the Indian market, the Ather 450X is the main rival of the Ola Series S scooter. Both of them offer different designs and prices. Hence, the detailed comparison of Ola Series S and Ather 450X is being done. Let us know the complete details of these electric scooters.

There are many options in the electric scooter segment in the Indian market these days. Many domestic and foreign companies have offered electric scooters with better options. If you too are planning to buy an electric scooter and you are not sure which one to buy, then here is a comparison of two such electric scooters, knowing about which will make it easier for you to decide. We are talking about the Ola S1 series and Ather 450X electric scooters.

battery comparison

Ola is offering the Series S in two grades – S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a smaller battery pack of 2.98 kWh. A big battery of 3.97 kWh is available in S1 Pro. On the other hand, the Ather 450X is sold with a 6 kW motor, which offers a 2.9 kWh battery pack.

Electric Scooter Range

Coming to the range of these electric scooters, the Ola S1 offers a top speed of 121 kmph, topping out at 90 kmph. While the S1 Pro offers a range of 181 km on a single charge, its top speed is up to 115 kmph. On the other hand, talking about the Ather, it gives a range of 116 km, which gives a top speed of 80 kmph. The 8.5 kW motor accelerates the S1 from 0-40 kmph in 3.6 seconds. While one can dart to move at a speed of 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

Price

The price of Ola Series S1 is Rs 99,999. The price of S1 Pro is Rs 1,29,999 ex-showroom. On the other hand, Ather 450X is more expensive at 1.32 lakhs. However, these prices fall significantly in line with the EV benefits offered by the state governments.

Design & Styling

The Ola Series S scooter is quite beautiful to look at. It gets an LED headlamp on the top cowl of the fairing. Super-sleek LEDs have been given in the apron. The front mudguard is also shorter, and the single-sided suspension looks futuristic. The Ola Series S scooter has neat panels around the edges. The rear end gets a slim taillamp unit and charging port. Apart from this, the body paint shade of the scooter is given. On the other hand, the Ather 450X looks slim compared to Ola’s electric scooter. In this, a large headlamp has been fixed on the front apron. Ather has designed the scooter with a different frame in contrast highlights. The Ather 450X is available in three color options – White, Space Grey, Mint Green. The Ather 450X sports a sharp design with rakhi panels all around.

facilities and equipment

The Ola Series S scooter is equipped with a lot of technology. A large 7-inch touchscreen for the instrument console, a navigation system, OTA updates, 4G connectivity and more. Apart from this, it also gets reverse mode, hill hold assist, cruise control, proximity unlock, side stand alert, tamper alert and Bluetooth connectivity. It has 12-inch rims that are covered with 110-section rubber from MRF. There is a 7-inch touch-enabled display in the cockpit of the Ather 450X. Connected technology offers features like live location, ride statistics, remote access and vehicle tracking. It gives reserve mode. Apart from this, Ather offers a set of 90/90 with its 12-inch rims. Also offers under-seat storage at 22 litres.