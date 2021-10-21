Ola to start Test Drive next month Delivery of Ola Electric Scooter now possible only after Diwali

Ola’s electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro will be tested for test drive from next month. After this the company will start taking the final payment and will make the delivery.

The delay in the delivery of Ola’s much-awaited electric scooter has been fixed. The company has made it clear that it will not be able to deliver electric scooters before Diwali. After the displeasure of the customers, the company has also postponed the final payment for some time. Along with this, the dates of the test drive of Ola e-scooter have also been given.

Will be able to test drive Ola electric scooter from this date

Ola Electric was about to start delivery and final payment from this week. However, customers were criticizing the company due to the confusion regarding the test drive and delivery. After this, the company issued a statement on October 20 to clarify the situation. Ola Electric said that now its customers can test drive the S1 (Ola S1) and S1 Pro electric scooters from November 10.

Second phase of booking will start soon

The company had announced the launch of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on August 15. While the price of the S1 model (Ola S1 Price) has been kept at Rs one lakh, the price of S1 Pro (Ola S1 Pro Price) is Rs 1.30 lakh. Ola Electric had given the option of booking for both these electric scooters for two days from 15 September. Customers could book these for Rs 499. The company had claimed that it had received bookings of over Rs 1,100 crore in just two days. Now the second phase of booking is going to start from November 1.

Delivery will be after final payment

The company had earlier said that the deliveries of the Ola electric scooter will start from October 15. The company was about to start accepting final payments from customers from October 18. Now the company has made it clear that the customer who has been given the window of final payment, will have to make the final payment in the same timeframe. After that the delivery will start.

Full refund will be given on cancellation of booking

The company said that both its electric scooters will be available for test drive from November 10. If a customer is not satisfied after the test drive, they can cancel the booking. Ola Electric has promised to refund the booking amount to the customer in case of cancellation. Since now the company will ask for full payment from November 10, it has become clear that customers will not be able to get the delivery of Ola electric scooter before Diwali.