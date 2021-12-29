OLA will build 4 thousand fast charging stations in 400 cities, customers will be able to charge e-scooter for free, know everything

Ola Electric’s Hypercharger will allow e-scooters to be charged up to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes. With which you will be able to travel up to 75 km with 18 minutes of charging.

After the launch of the OLA Electric e-scooter, it is going to set up a charging network in 400 cities of the country in the name of Hypercharger. Where you will be able to charge your electric two-wheeler for free for 6 months. On the other hand, at the Hypercharger station of Ola, your two-wheeler will be charged up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. Let’s know about the hypercharger station of Ola Electric…

Ola CEO said this thing – Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that the company will focus on expanding the charging infrastructure across the country in the coming days. In which the company will set up more than 4 thousand hypercharger stations in 400 cities across the country. At the same time, he said that these charging stations will be installed at Bharat Petroleum Corporation petrol pumps and public places.

Let us tell you that earlier Ola Electric introduced OLA S1 and OLA S1 Pro electric scooters in the market. Which is getting tremendous response from the customer. At the same time, the company has now started the delivery of these scooters as well.

Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers. pic.twitter.com/WKEzok4E98 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 28, 2021

For how long can you charge for free- According to Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, more than 4,000 hyperchargers will be installed across the country in the coming one and a half months. He also told that, at these charging stations, customers will be able to charge their two-wheelers till June. At the same time, he said that Ola Electric will launch the first hypercharger for the customers of Ola Electric Scooters in October. Which will be only for their customers.

Electric two-wheeler will be 50 percent charged in 18 minutes Ola Electric’s Hypercharger will allow e-scooters to be charged up to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes. With which you will be able to travel up to 75 km with 18 minutes of charging.

Also read: This electric scooter with sporty design and anti-theft alarm runs up to 121 km in a single charge

Ola is also providing a home-charger with each scooter, so that customers will be able to charge their scooter at home as well. The company has mentioned the city wise charging network on its website and has also mentioned the location at many places. Most of the charging stations are present in Tier 1 and Tier 2.