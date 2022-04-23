Olaf Scholz, German chancellor, ‘denied Kyiv most weapons it wanted’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Allegations have been made against the German chancellor Interruption of tank supply to Ukraine And surpasses two-thirds of the items on Kiev’s military wish list.

The country has come under fire for refusing to send heavy weapons directly to Ukraine, even as allies such as the United States, Britain, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have increased their supplies.

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz defended his government’s laziness in supplying arms to Ukraine.

“We have told the German arms industry that it could supply any material in the near future.”

Under the arrangement, Germany will reimburse Ukraine for any purchases made by German companies.

Read the rest of this article in the London Times.