Ola’s 100 e-scooters delivered after 4 months, but some features are currently not enabled; Ola Electric 100 E-Scooters will be delivered after 4 months but some features are currently not enabled says customers – Ola Electric 100 E-Scooters will be delivered after 4 months, but some features not enabled at present; Lock and unlock without key

If someone’s call comes while driving the e-scooter, then you will be able to make that call by clicking on the screen of the scooter.

Ola Electric has delivered the first consignment of 100 Ola S1 scooters after a long time. These e-scooters were delivered to Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) almost four months after their launch. Ola had organized a special program for this on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) at its headquarters in Bangalore, in which founder Bhavish Agarwal was also present.

There were also 40 customers on the spot, three of whom told the English business newspaper “Economic Times” that some features are yet to be enabled in their e-scooters as promised. These include mobile app, hill hold, cruise control, voice command and Bluetooth. Customers were told that it will take another month to enable many features and these features will be enabled through over-the-air software updates.

Varun Dubey, CMO (Chief Marketing Officer), Ola Electric, told ET, “The company has already informed about many features that they will be enabled only through over the air updates. It was only after its launch on August 15 that Ola opened the “purchase window” for the sale of its e-scooters. The next window for these scooters, which can be booked for just Rs 499, will open in early 2022 (January).

Ola S1 price starts at Rs.99,999. At the same time, the exo room price of Ola S1 Pro is Rs 1,29,999. The top speed of this e-scooter is 115 kmph, while it can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in three seconds. The company claims that this scooter gives a range of 181 km. In which city are both the scooters of Ola available, know:

