Old car buy Tata Buy NGT fixed the age of petrol diesel car know how to avoid this decision

With the beginning of the new year, action will start on the old petrol-diesel vehicle. In fact, the Delhi government has decided to cancel the registration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles with effect from January 1, 2022. Whereas if you want to save your vehicle from this decision. So for this you have to get NOC certificate from RTO. So that you can register old vehicles in another state. Let us know why the government took this decision and how many people will be affected by it.

Decision taken on the instructions of NGT – The Delhi government has taken this step on the instructions of the National Green Authority (NGT). In which NGT has made it clear that there should be a complete ban on plying of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi. After which the Delhi government has decided to cancel the registration of such vehicles.

There are 38 lakh old vehicles in Delhi-NCR There are about 38 lakh old vehicles in Delhi. Out of which 35 lakh vehicles are petrol and 3 lakh vehicles are diesel vehicles. After the order of the NGT and the Supreme Court, these vehicles will no longer be able to run on the roads of Delhi. At the same time, to avoid this, the Delhi government has also started a scheme to convert diesel vehicles into electric vehicles. Which you can take advantage of.

Will be able to sell old vehicle outside Delhi-NCR Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years can be sold outside Delhi-NCR. The government has made it clear that NOC will be given to diesel vehicles aged 10 to 15 years, so that they can be re-registered outside Delhi-NCR. If the diesel vehicle is more than 15 years old then it will be scrapped.

Diesel vehicle owners will get the facility – If you have diesel vehicle in Delhi. So you don’t need to worry. Because the Delhi government has started a scheme to convert 10 years old diesel vehicle to electric. In which the Delhi government will also give subsidy.