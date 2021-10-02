‘Old Henry’ review: Can’t keep him down on form

“Old Henry” takes a solid, honorable move to prove once again that the square western is not dead, although in paying tribute to its ancestors, it inevitably stands in their very long shadow.

While the original standoff scenario is woefully limited in time and space, it’s hard to imagine Budd Boetticher, who created seven fantastically economical Westerns with Randolph Scott, bringing the opposing sides closer together for nearly 40 minutes. Tim Blake Nelson plays the title role, a farmer who keeps his past covered by his son (Gavin Lewis). When Henry brings home Curry (Scott Hays), an injured man he finds with a bag of cash nearby, three others, led by Ketchum (Stephen Dorff), come to the farm to pick him up.