‘Old’ Review: They Say Sun Can Age You, but This Is Ridiculous

Being PG-13, “Old” doesn’t dwell, as the graphic novel does, on how rapid aging affects children of this set in the hormonal department once they reach adolescence, though. that a pregnancy occurs during the common life of the victims. in one day. Instead, the film delves into the tremendous anxiety and fear felt and magnified by adults who bicker frequently. Because the weather is rushed here, the wounds heal incredibly quickly. The director exploits that for some weirdly heart-wrenching knife fights and an impromptu surgery scene. The horrific potential of breaking bones and then instant resetting incorrectly does not go unnoticed.

Shyamalan’s fluid directing style, whose standout features are an almost always movable camera and a bag of focusing stuff, serves him particularly well here. Sometimes the camera swings back and forth like a ticking pendulum (you get it?) And comes back to where it started to reveal a terrifying change. The way he changes his cast as their characters age is seamless. (The filmmaker’s job in the verbal department is not so happy. He calls Pierre’s rap star “Mid-Sized Sedan”; at first, one character complains to another: “You always think about the future. , and it gives me the impression of not being seen. ”)

If old age is carrion, it’s also, as one character from “Citizen Kane” put it, the one disease that you don’t look forward to curing, which gives the film’s finale the impetus. While Shyamalan is often cited for his harsh purposes, it’s arguable that he doesn’t quite stick to landing with this one. It adds to the story a dollop of that much revered Hollywood merchandise, Hope, and also distributes anti-science propaganda that couldn’t be more intrusive at this particular moment in the real world.

Old woman

Rated PG-13 for horrific images, language, and aging. Duration: 1 hour 48 minutes. In theaters.