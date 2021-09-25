Oleksandr Usik upsets Anthony Joshua for pursuing heavyweight boxing picture
Anthony Joshua needed a knockout.
Entering the final round of his heavyweight title defense against Oleksandr Usik, Joshua, a power-punching 31-year-old from London, and one of boxing’s biggest global stars, left behind on the judges’ scorecards, a younger, craftier The challenger went ahead when the bell rang.
But Usik closed the show.
Usyak, 34, an undefeated Ukrainian from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, quickly descended left and right, calming the crowd. At the end of the 12th, Usyak staggered Joshua with his left hand, and two-handed punches sent Joshua over the ropes near the final bell.
That vigorous final round propelled Usyak to a unanimous decision victory in a fight most observers expected him to lose. The judges contested 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 for Usyak.
The result pacified some 70,000 spectators, most of whom supported Joshua by singing in unison in the opening round. But that didn’t surprise Usyak, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who rose to heavyweight in 2019.
“The fight went exactly as I expected it to go,” said Usyk. “There were moments where Anthony pushed me, but nothing special.”
Joshua entered the bout with a natural advantage in size—he stands 6-foot-6, compared to 6-foot-3 for Usyak, and at 240 pounds he outclassed the challenger by more than 18 pounds. He also held heavyweight championships from four different boxing governing bodies: the World Boxing Federation, the World Boxing Organization, the International Boxing Federation and the International Boxing Organization.
But the calculating southpaw Usyk showed up with better footwork and won the first three rounds by finding the best angle and then landing the punch: a straight left that caught Joshua’s attention in Round 1; On the left side of the head that bent Joshua’s knees in the third. Usyk said his early success prompted him to put more pressure on him, but then he remembered his game plan.
“At the beginning I hit him hard and tried to push him out,” Usyak said. “But then my trainers said to stop and do your thing.”
Joshua won mid-fight by relying on his jab and body punching, dialing back his power to increase his accuracy, and wearing down Usyak. By the 10th, Usyak had red marks under each eye, and a divot in his right eyebrow. Joshua’s right eye was also swollen, making him an easy target for Usyak’s left hand.
Leading up to the fight, Joshua and his supporters framed the event as a celebration – the first stadium show and the most attended boxing event in England since the coronavirus pandemic began. He also presented it as a kind of formality. Joshua confronted Usyk only because the World Boxing Organization had mandated a fight, and in Matchroom Boxing Joshua and his promoters open up about the match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder with the winner, who was 9. The fights are scheduled for October.
A heavyweight megafight would have made financial sense. Joshua attracts a massive audience. He has 12.9 million followers on his Instagram account, and his title-winning win over Wladimir Klitschko drew 90,000 spectators to London’s Wembley Stadium in April of 2017.
But Usyak’s victory means promoters will have to re-examine their plans.
Moments after the match, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn stated that the now former champion would exercise his contractual right to an immediate rematch.
“For me, that would go straight into the rematch,” Hearn said. “But he has to bring something different.”
But Usyk told an in-ring interviewer that he hasn’t seen his kids in months, and that he needs family time.
He said, ‘I am not thinking about the match again at the moment.
