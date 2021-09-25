Oleksandr Usik upsets Anthony Joshua for pursuing heavyweight boxing picture

Anthony Joshua needed a knockout.

Entering the final round of his heavyweight title defense against Oleksandr Usik, Joshua, a power-punching 31-year-old from London, and one of boxing’s biggest global stars, left behind on the judges’ scorecards, a younger, craftier The challenger went ahead when the bell rang.

But Usik closed the show.

Usyak, 34, an undefeated Ukrainian from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, quickly descended left and right, calming the crowd. At the end of the 12th, Usyak staggered Joshua with his left hand, and two-handed punches sent Joshua over the ropes near the final bell.

That vigorous final round propelled Usyak to a unanimous decision victory in a fight most observers expected him to lose. The judges contested 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 for Usyak.

The result pacified some 70,000 spectators, most of whom supported Joshua by singing in unison in the opening round. But that didn’t surprise Usyak, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who rose to heavyweight in 2019.