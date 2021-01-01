Oli Robinson Indian players: Indian players refuse to pass Oli Robinson at Lord’s

Tensions between Indian and English cricketers were not limited to the pitch during the second Test at Lord’s Stadium this week. It also spread beyond the boundaries of the area.It has come to light in the English media that some Indian players on the bench, who were returning to their dressing room from the field, refused to give way to England fast bowler Oli Robinson, who was 90/7 on the fifth and final day. Monday. But when it was low, he was going to bat.

The Guardian newspaper reported, “As Robinson was walking down the steps of the pavilion, some Indian players in tracksuits were returning to the field with drinks. Robinson stops and waits for them to move aside.

According to the report, ‘Indian players do not fall aside. Robinson waits. They stop. Eventually they rub each other awkwardly. The whole event rarely lasts a few seconds.

Tensions between the two teams escalated during the second Test at Lord’s after the first Test was completed in Nottingham earlier this month. When Indian fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah attacked England fast bowler James Anderson on a short ball. After this, the players of both the teams clashed with each other. The war of words between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anderson had reached a climax.

