Oliver Platt Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What’s Oliver Platt’s Net Worth and Wage?

Oliver Platt is an American actor who has a internet price of $5 million {dollars}. Oliver Platt is finest identified for his performances in such movies as “Married to the Mob,” “Bulworth,” “The Ice Harvest,” “Casanova,” “Frost/Nixon,” and “Please Give.” On tv, he’s identified for his roles on “The West Wing,” “Huff,” and “Chicago Med,” amongst many different exhibits. Platt has been nominated for SAG, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Awards.

Early Life and Schooling

Oliver Platt was born on January 12, 1960 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to American mother and father Nicholas and Sheila. His father was a profession diplomat, whereas his mom was a medical social employee. He has an older brother named Adam. When Platt was three months previous, the household returned to the USA; nevertheless, he spent a lot of his childhood overseas as a consequence of his father’s work as an envoy. As a consequence, he went to 12 completely different colleges, together with the American College in Japan. Platt first determined he wished to pursue a profession in performing when, on the age of 9, he noticed a efficiency on the Kennedy Heart in Washington, DC. For his increased schooling, he attended Tufts College.

Profession Beginnings on Stage

Platt started his performing profession working in theatre in Boston, and traveled with the group Shakespeare and Firm to earn his Fairness card. He then moved to New York, the place he appeared in off-Broadway and regional productions, and carried out at venues together with the Lincoln Heart and the New York Shakespeare Pageant. Whereas working at Manhattan Punch Line Theatre, he acquired an agent, and his profession took off.

Movie Profession

Platt made his movie-performing debut in 1988, enjoying FBI Agent Ed Benitez in Jonathan Demme’s crime comedy “Married to the Mob.” The identical yr, he was in Mike Nichols’ acclaimed romantic dramedy “Working Woman.” Platt went on to look in “Crusoe,” “Flatliners,” “Postcards from the Edge,” “Beethoven,” and “Diggstown.” He had his largest yr but in 1993, when he was in 4 movies: the psychological thriller “The Temp,” the drama “Indecent Proposal,” the romantic comedy “Benny & Joon,” and the motion-journey comedy “The Three Musketeers,” during which he performed Porthos. Platt was subsequently in “Tall Story,” “Humorous Bones,” “Govt Choice,” and “A Time to Kill.” The yr 1998 was one other main one for the actor, as he appeared in 5 movies: “Bulworth,” “The Impostors,” “Harmful Magnificence,” “Simon Birch,” and the remake of “Dr. Dolittle.” Platt closed out the last decade with roles in “Lake Placid,” “Three to Tango,” and “Bicentennial Man.”

Within the early 2000s, Platt was in such movies as “Able to Rumble,” “Gun Shy,” “Do not Say a Phrase,” “Liberty Stands Nonetheless,” “Ash Wednesday,” “Zig Zag,” “Items of April,” “Hope Springs,” and “Kinsey.” In 2005, he gave acclaimed supporting performances in two movies: the black comedy “The Ice Harvest” and the romantic drama “Casanova.” Platt’s subsequent credit had been “The Ten,” “Martian Baby,” and the Greatest Image Oscar nominee “Frost/Nixon.” In 2009, he was within the journey comedy “Yr One” and the catastrophe movie “2012.” Amongst his many different credit are “Please Give,” “Love & Different Medication,” “Letters to Juliet,” “The Oranges,” “Chef,” “One Extra Time,” “The Ticket,” “Shut In,” “Guidelines Do not Apply,” and “Professor Marston and the Marvel Lady.”

Tv Profession

In 1987, Platt appeared on tv for the primary time in an episode of “The Equalizer.” The next yr, he was in an episode of “Miami Vice.” Within the 90s, Platt starred as actual-life Israeli police detective Yaron Svoray within the HBO tv movie “The Infiltrator.” Later, in 2000, he landed his first main function in a tv sequence on the NBC drama “Deadline,” enjoying newspaper journalist Wallace Benton. The present was finally quick-lived, working for simply 5 episodes earlier than being canceled. Following this, Platt performed the recurring function of White Home Counsel Oliver Babish on the political drama sequence “The West Wing,” an element he had from 2001 to 2005. For his work, he obtained an Emmy Award nomination. Whereas nonetheless on the present, Platt had a lead function on the quick-lived courtroom sequence “Queens Supreme,” and likewise started enjoying misogynistic drug addict Russell Tupper on the sequence “Huff,” for which he earned two additional Emmy nominations. Platt’s fourth nomination got here for his visitor function as Freddy Prune on “Nip/Tuck,” an element he performed from 2007 to 2008.

The identical yr he started showing on “Nip/Tuck,” Platt gave one other acclaimed efficiency within the ESPN miniseries “The Bronx is Burning.” Portraying New York Yankees proprietor George Steinbrenner, he obtained a SAG Award nomination. Platt’s subsequent function was a recurring half on the HBO comedy sequence “Bored to Dying.” From 2010 to 2013, he had a essential function on “The Large C.” A recurring function on “Fargo” adopted. Platt debuted his subsequent essential function in 2015, when he started enjoying Dr. Daniel Charles on “Chicago Med”; he has additionally appeared because the character on the franchise’s different exhibits, “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fireplace,” and “Chicago Justice.” Amongst Platt’s different credit are the tv movie “Bessie” and two episodes of the sitcom “Trendy Household.”

Broadway Profession

Lengthy concerned in theatre, Platt lastly made his Broadway debut in 2006, enjoying the protagonist of the play “Shining Metropolis.” For his work, he obtained a Tony nomination. Three years later, Platt starred as Nathan Detroit within the Broadway revival of the musical “Guys and Dolls.”

Private Life

In 1992, Platt wed Mary Camilla Campbell; collectively, they’ve three kids named Lily, George, and Clare. They reside in North Haven, Maine.