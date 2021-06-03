Olivia Attwood goes make-up free while TOWIE’s Clelia Theodorou flashes her abs in a black crop top

She loved a transient stint in TOWIE earlier than quitting the truth present final yr.

And Olivia Attwood caught up with Clelia Theodorou and Fran Parman as she headed out for lunch at Menagerie Bar and Restaurant in Manchester with her fiancé Bradley Dack, 27, on Wednesday.

The Love Island star, 30, placed on a leggy show in a pale gray minidress and went make-up free for the outing.

Olivia teamed her informal look with white trainers, a denim jacket and toted a £2,699 Dior houndstooth tote bag.

Clelia, 26, in the meantime, flaunted her enviably toned abs in a black shirt crop top and excessive waisted gentle wash denims.

She appeared in excessive spirits as she headed into the restaurant hand-in-hand with Fran, 30.

Working it: Clelia, 26, flaunted her enviably toned abs in a black shirt crop top and excessive waisted gentle wash denims, while Fran confirmed off her determine in white denims and a camisole

Fran, who has not too long ago misplaced a powerful two stone in weight, confirmed off her slimmer determine in white denims and a sequinned camisole.

It is the ladies’ second night time out in a row, with the trio attending Boujee bar on Tuesday night time to movie scenes for Olivia’s actuality present Olivia Meets Her Match.

The tv persona not too long ago took trip of her busy schedule to take care of her Blackburn Rovers beau.

Bradley suffered his second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage throughout a soccer match in March, with Olivia cuddling him as he continues his journey to restoration.

Regardless of their frequent bickering the couple look like going stronger than ever on the present.

And final week, Olivia gave followers a glimpse at her luxurious new Cheshire residence, as she lastly started to maneuver furnishings into the property on her actuality present.

She has been transferring her life with boyfriend Bradley into the brand new abode, with the huge property boasting a chic toilet, trendy kitchen and even a walk-in wardrobe.

Latest scenes noticed Olivia beaming from ear-to-ear as she and husband-to-be Bradley celebrated transferring into the property after months of plans.