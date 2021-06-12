Olivia Attwood teams ripped jeans with a grey hoodie as she leaves restaurant with fiancé Bradley



Olivia Attwood lower a informal determine when she stepped out with her fiancé Bradley Dack in Wilmslow on Saturday.

The loved-up couple have been photographed leaving Juniper brassiere, with Love Island star Olivia, 30, trying usually fashionable in ripped jeans teamed with a grey hoodie.

The star wore her hair swept again and opted for a cosy pair of sheepskin sliders for the outing.

Olivia carried her belongings in a luxurious padded purse and was sporting an immaculate set of dusty pink acrylic nails alongside a recent white pedicure.

The blonde magnificence appeared radiant with out a lot as a spot of make-up on.

Bradley additionally donned a laidback look, teaming a black and white baseball T-shirt with black jeans and white trainers.

Olivia and footballer Bradley, 27, are the celebrities of the ITVBe present Olivia Meets Her Match.

Lately the couple have expanded their household and introduced dwelling a pet canine named Lola.

The couple gushed over the brand new addition who they adopted by means of The Pack Challenge to their family in a heartwarming clip from the present.

Within the new episode, the pair arrive dwelling with Lola with Olivia carrying her in her arms as she reveals her the place she will sleep.

Talking to the digicam, Olivia says: ‘Right here we go, Lolly’s coming dwelling. Lola Dack in da home’.

Olivia is then seen bringing Lola inside as she says: ‘Good lady. What’s that? That is your house. That wasn’t so unhealthy was it?’

‘She is so cute. I like her a lot already,’the previous TOWIE star gushed.

Olivia beforehand shared a collection of snaps of their cute new pup on Instagram, explaining that the five-month-old canine had been discovered ‘crying within the snow on New 12 months’s Day in Romania’.

Olivia appeared as glamorous as ever as she shared the information, flashing followers a smile as she cradled the floppy-eared Carpathian/German Shepherd combine within the backyard of her Manchester dwelling.

Explaining little Lola’s background and urging her followers to undertake, Olivia posted a prolonged caption alongside the images.

‘I believe I’ve made you all wait lengthy sufficient… meet… Lola,’ the fact star started.

‘Brad and I’ve waited years to get a canine, and I can not consider she’s truly right here and she’s ours.

‘And what I can consider even much less is that we get to have this lovely canine as a part of our household as a result of another person deemed her unfit of being in theirs.

New dwelling: Olivia shared a collection of snaps of their cute new pup on Instagram, explaining that the five-month-old canine had been discovered 'crying within the snow on New 12 months's Day in Romania'

‘We expect she is a carpathian / German Shepard canine combine. 5ish months outdated.

‘Lola and her siblings have been discovered crying within the snow on New 12 months’s Day in Romania. After being dumped.

‘Fortunately the unimaginable @carefordogsro managed to search out them simply in time and acquired straight to work with @thepackprojectuk to attempt flip their destiny round.’

She added: ‘I had been chatting with absolutely the surprise ladies Laura Walker – founding father of the @pactprojdct , About an older canine that was searching for a dwelling – we each determined that probably our dwelling wasn’t proper for that exact canine – after which Laura talked about Lola – she despatched a couple of pics over and I fell fully in love.

‘The next weeks took a number of planning and unimaginable work from @thepackprojectuk to get Lola and so many different canines to Uk to begin their new lives, those they deserve.’

Concluding her publish, Olivia warned her social media followers they need to anticipate loads of canine spam within the coming days, writing: ‘Okay I am going to cease now – however now you might be formally in a canine spam hazard zone – you’ve gotten been warned.

‘And I will be on my tales quickly sharing heaps extra in regards to the @thepackprojectuk , and our actuality of getting Lola to settle into her first dwelling expertise and answering any questions you’ve gotten.’