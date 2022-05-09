Olivia Culpo celebrates 30th birthday with Christian McCaffrey



Olivia Culpo is 30, flirty, and thriving.

The former Miss Universe celebrated her milestone birthday in epic fashion over the weekend, twirling on a pole while riding on a party bus with loved ones.

In a post shared Sunday on Instagram, Culpo is seen dancing in a sexy silver mini dress as her nearest and dearest look on. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner also posted a collection of images from the intimate celebration, which was attended by Culpo’s longtime boyfriend, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“30th birthday! This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you,” Culpo said Sunday of her special weekend. “Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself. I don’t want this to be too long but I love you guys and thank you so so much for the bday wishes !!!!”

For her birthday weekend, Culpo was treated to a dinner that was capped off with a tiered cake adorned with photos of her inner circle, notably McCaffrey, 25, who also posted a tribute to his lady love on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my ❤️ I’m so proud to call you mine!” he gushed Sunday.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been dating for nearly three years.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Culpo and McCaffrey have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Culpo supported the Pro Bowler at several Panthers games this season, including Carolina’s home opener against the Jets with sister Sophia Culpo, who is dating New York wide receiver, Braxton Berrios.

McCaffrey, a former first-round pick, was shut down for the season in December after suffering an ankle injury. Although he was previously the subject of trade rumors in January, he remains a Panther.