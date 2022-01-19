Olivia Jade Giannulli Net Worth



What’s Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Net Worth?

Olivia Jade Giannulli is an American social media persona and former faculty pupil who has a internet value of $1 million. Olivia grew to become very well-known in March 2019 after her mom and father have been arrested for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters into the College of Southern California. It was in the end confirmed that her mom Lori Loughlin and father Mossimo Giannulli used bribes and a fraudulent utility to get her into the College of Southern California.

It’s unclear whether or not or not Olivia or her sister knew that their mother and father allegedly paid the bribe, however sooner or later they reportedly each took images utilizing ERG rowing machines to fake they have been star rowers in highschool in order that they could possibly be recruited to USC as athletes. Olivia additionally reportedly skipped the primary week of her freshman yr so she might journey to Fiji. Upon returning she setup her dorm in partnership with a paid Amazon Instagram advert. When the school dishonest scandal broke, Olivia was shortly dropped from partnerships she had with corporations like Sephora and TRESemmé. Her mom was fired from the Hallmark Channel. Whereas Olivia was a pupil at USC, she reportedly didn’t attend many courses and was not very considering training. She informed followers on YouTube she was primarily attending to have the school expertise of going to events and soccer video games. She subsequently dropped out of USC.

Early Life and Training

Olivia Jade Giannulli was born on September 28, 1999 to dressmaker Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, of “Full Home” fame. She has an older sister named Isabella in addition to a half-brother named Gianni. Rising up, Giannulli went to John Tomas Dye Faculty within the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. She subsequently attended the Marlborough Faculty, after which graduated from Marymount Excessive Faculty.

Whereas she was nonetheless in highschool, Giannulli started a life-style channel on YouTube, and in addition created an Instagram account. Each have been monetized by way of business endorsements for such corporations as Sephora and Amazon, and each have amassed a couple of million subscribers. Later, in 2019, Giannulli created a TikTok account.

Faculty Admissions Bribery Scandal

Famously, Giannulli was implicated within the 2019 faculty admissions bribery scandal, which bought her enrolled on the College of Southern California on fraudulent phrases. In response to an indictment by the US authorities, she had posed for a photograph on an ergometer rowing machine that was submitted as a part of her utility; the image falsely implied that she was a aggressive rower with the intention to get her admitted as a part of the college’s rowing staff. Furthermore, Giannulli’s mother and father had allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to a USC coach to designate each her and her older sister as athletic prospects. It isn’t clear if Giannulli herself was conscious of the scheme, as her USC utility was in the end accomplished by an worker of the conspiracy’s ringleader.

Giannulli drew backlash on YouTube when, earlier than beginning courses at USC, she admitted that she did not actually “care about college.” She had apparently been giving faculty utility recommendation to her followers on social media when federal brokers arrested her mother and father on prices of fraud. When information of the bribery scandal broke, Giannulli was within the Bahamas on the $100 million yacht of billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, who’s the chairman of the USC Board of Trustees.

Olivia Jade Giannulli by way of Getty

Penalties of the Scandal

Simply two days after information of the scandal broke in March of 2019, private care firm Sephora introduced that it was ending its make-up endorsement partnership with Giannulli. Hair-care product model TRESemmé additionally dropped her as a associate. In the meantime, on each social and conventional medias, Giannulli was the article of rampant public shaming and mock. She was inundated with so many opprobrious feedback that she ended up disabling the feedback on her Instagram account. Later, in October, the USC Registrar confirmed that each Giannulli and her sister have been now not enrolled on the college, however didn’t disclose if they’d been expelled. In December, Giannulli posted her first YouTube video for the reason that scandal; nonetheless, she didn’t discuss it instantly, claiming that she had been legally prohibited from discussing the matter.

After initially pleading not responsible, Giannulli’s mom Lori Loughlin pleaded responsible in 2020 to at least one depend of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud; her husband additionally pleaded responsible. Loughlin served a two-month jail sentence at FCI Dublin in California from October to December, and was subsequently positioned on a two-year supervised launch. Her husband served a five-month sentence from November of 2020 to April of 2021.

Trademark Points

In relation to her social media accounts, Giannulli tried to trademark “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Magnificence” in 2018. Reportedly, the US Patent and Trademark Workplace initially declined to course of her functions because of their poor punctuation. Nevertheless, they have been finally authorized in April of 2019.

Past her social media platforms, Giannulli has appeared on tv. In 2016, she competed for a charity on the sport present “Faucet that Superior App.” Later, in 2021, Giannulli competed on the 30th season of the dance competitors collection “Dancing with the Stars.” Alongside along with her dance associate Val Chmerkovskiy, she completed in eighth place.