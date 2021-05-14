Olivia Rodrigo reveals details about the ‘sweet and personal’ letter that Taylor Swift sent her

Olivia Rodrigo acquired a form handwritten letter from her idol Taylor Swift following the debut of Rodrigo’s new single, Driver’s License.

The 18-year-old singer opened as much as Billboard about getting a congratulatory be aware and a hoop from Taylor, 31.

‘I do not need to expose an excessive amount of as a result of it is actually candy and private, however she talks rather a lot about how, I believe, you make your personal luck in the world,’ Olivia mentioned.

‘And if you do type issues to others, good issues come your method,’ Rodrigo instructed Billboard throughout her Might cowl story interview.

She added, ‘I do not know, she put it so eloquently, and after I say it now… it is not as cool.’

Olivia mentioned that she has admired and seemed as much as Taylor since she was a child. ‘She is totally the kindest particular person in the entire world,’ the hitmaker instructed SiriusXM in March.

‘Really, final evening — like actually 12 hours in the past — I received a package deal from her with this handwritten be aware,’ she continued.

Olivia was lastly capable of meet the celebrity at the 2021 BRIT Awards, the place the two posed for an image backstage.

The gorgeous brunette captioned the picture with a collection of wide-eyed smiley emojis.

Taylor has been exhibiting her assist for Olivia since April 2020 when Rodrigo carried out a canopy of Swift’s tune Merciless Summer season throughout MTV’s #AloneTogether live performance collection.

The Grammy winner shared Olivia’s cowl on her Instagram tales, writing, ‘THE TALENT. Love this!!!’

The younger actress posted a screenshot of Taylor’s story on her Twitter web page, writing, ‘I AM GONNA FRAME THIS SCREENSHOT AND HANG IT ABOVE MY FIRSTBORN’S CRIB.’

When Olivia appeared subsequent to Taylor on the iTunes chart, the teenager posted a screenshot on her Instagram, writing, ‘I am in a puddle of tears.’

Taylor then commented on the put up, ‘I say that’s my child and I am actually proud.’

In April 2021, the Love Story songstress gave Rodrigo and her good friend singer Conan Grey, 22, an unique peek at her rerecorded variations of White Horse and You Belong With Me.

Olivia rose to fame after touchdown her function in the Disney Channel collection Bizaardvark. The gorgeous starlet can now be seen in her Disney+ present Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection and she might be releasing her full album Bitter later in Might.