Olympian Jack Woolly: Tokyo Olympian Jack Woolly recovers after surgery

A child was admitted to the hospital late at night on August 14th. He was beaten so badly that he needed immediate surgery. He was bleeding profusely from his face. The injured were not ordinary people but Olympic athlete Jack Woolley. It was Jack Woolley who became the first player to play taekwondo for Ireland at the Olympics.The mother of the 22-year-old said, “My son has always learned never to use his martial arts in street fights.” The taekwondo player had to undergo surgery on his upper lip, where he was seriously injured.

Jack Woolley said on his social media account that he was beaten together by 10-12 boys and girls while walking on the banks of the Liffey River. I don’t know who those people were. After beating them severely, the assailants fled, claiming to have beaten the wrong person.



Olympic gold medalist Kelly Harrington visited Woolley at the hospital. In the meantime, some pictures were shared on the internet. Everyone had punched Woolley in the face one by one. After the battle, the Irish Olympian somehow called an ambulance from his mobile. Friends also helped him a lot.

Police are currently investigating the whole matter. After surgery at St James's Hospital, Jack said he would be back soon. Will live a normal life and return to training as soon as possible.