Olympic Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Finishes Super-G Run, But Won’t Medal – Gadget Clock

Olympic Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Finishes Super-G Run, But Won't Medal





Mikaela Shiffrin finished a run for the first time at the 2022 Winter Games, but it wasn’t fast enough to put her in a medal position.

After skiing out of her first two competitions in Beijing, Shiffrin completed her super-G run with a time of 1:14.30 on Thursday night. At the time, it was the eighth-best run of the single-run event.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami (1:13.51), Austria’s Mirjam Puchner (1:13.73) and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin (1:13.81) were in the three medal positions as of Shiffrin’s run.

Shiffrin failed to finish each of her first two competitions in Beijing — the slalom and giant slalom. This was the first time she competed in the super-G at an Olympics. Entering the Games, the three-time medalist was hoping to partake in all five individual alpine skiing events.

Americans Keely Cashman, Alix Wilkinson and Isabella Wright are also competing in the super-G.