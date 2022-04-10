Olympic and NCAA champions demand action to protect women’s swimming, says NCAA’s response is not good enough



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A team of swimmers from the University of Arizona has written a letter to the NCAA expressing deep concern about the state of women’s swimming following the victory of Leah Thomas in this year’s championship.

“Since taking the title Nine, young mothers like me … and most of the women at the University of Arizona on our list have young children, for the first time we felt our daughters might not have the same chance of success,” former NCAA champion Marcy Smith told Gadget Clock. Says. “It’s something that has inspired us to speak in public.”

In their letter, the team of about 40 retired swimmers, including the Olympian, a head coach and director of the USA national swimming team and many NCAA champions, raised a number of concerns about the fairness of allowing trans-athletes to compete alongside women and proposed solutions. Protecting the integrity of women’s sports.

The letter reads, “It is difficult to express the anguish that the women’s swimming community has experienced since watching the 2022 NCAA Swim and Dive Championships last week.”

European swimmer Leah Thomas won the 500m freestyle in March, becoming the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I. Following Thomas’ victory, Smith said he and other former Arizona swimmers decided to come together and talk because “personally we felt we had no voice. We were not asked for our opinions or possible solutions to what was happening.”

“We’re asking the NCAA, do we have a voice?” Said Smith.

Former Olympian Leah Thomas refuses to define Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ‘woman’ in controversy

Smith started swimming at the age of six and said he immediately fell in love with the sport. He swam on a full athletic scholarship to the University of Arizona and won the NCAA 100-meter backstroke championship in 2005.

“If you’re not a swimmer, you don’t realize how close each race can be,” Smith said, adding that he won his championship meet in just .03 seconds. “It’s very important in swimming, every single centimeter really counts,” he continued.

Although the NCAA has not yet responded to the group’s letter, Smith has received a reply from Mark Emmert, president of the organization, in response to a letter sent separately before this year’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

In a written response, Emmert wrote, “The Board of Governors strongly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.”

The letter added, “The NCAA’s current policy on this issue is anchored in the developed science and sports-specific policy of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees’ national governing bodies.”

LIA Thomas finishes 100-yard freestyle final at NCAA Championship

Smith told Gadget Clock: “A policy on the development of science is not a good enough explanation for female athletes as to why it is fair for a biological male to compete in female sports.”

Smith said the swimmers’ team is “very skeptical of the science that the NCAA is using to determine metrics that allow a biological man to compete directly with women.”

Click to get the Gadget Clock app

“The experience and wisdom of these women is truly incomparable,” she continued. “We’ve decided that the best course of action at the moment would be to make a fair mistake across the board and that means women shouldn’t be asked to forfeit our titles, records, scholarships right now,” Smith said.

As a solution to the problem of trans-athlete inclusion, he said, “Can we suggest that men be asked to welcome this new class of athletes of any gender in their department?”