Olympic Basketball Live: Team USA vs. Japan, Halftime Score and Updates



Current time in Tokyo: August 8, 12:06 p.m.

August 7, 2021, 11:05 p.m. ET August 7, 2021, 11:05 p.m. ET TOKYO – The United States women’s basketball team maintained their strong play during both quarters of their Olympic gold medal competition against Japan on Sunday morning at Saitama Super Arena. The Americans are in the lead, 50-39, as the teams head to the locker room for halftime. Japan, for the most part, seems to be outmatched. They are shooting poorly on the ground and cannot stop the United States in the paint. But they keep that from becoming an outright blowout because they went down to 6 for 15 over a 3 point range. Brittney Griner has been unstoppable for Americans. She has 18 points, missing just one of her 10 shot attempts. The Americans as a team shoot 63% from the field, while keeping Japan at 39%. Nako Motohashi leads Japan with 11 points at halftime. Read more

August 7, 2021, 10:46 p.m. ET August 7, 2021, 10:46 p.m. ET Credit… Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times The United States women’s basketball team got off to a good start in their gold medal match against Japan on Sunday morning at Saitama Super Arena. After a dominant quarter, they are ahead, 23-14. The United States found an early flow. The team’s first five baskets were scored by five different players. At the same time, the Americans were exploiting their size in defense, pushing Japan back to the rim twice in the opening minutes of the game. Japan, who need to hit jump shots to win, got just four for 18 on the field. But their 3-point shot keeps them in the game. They sank three in the final minutes to keep a respectable score. The Americans, who worked the ball inside with relative ease, shot 11 for 18. Brittney Griner led the team with 10 points. Read more

August 7, 2021, 10:05 p.m. ET August 7, 2021, 10:05 p.m. ET Diana Taurasi passes the ball in the United States’ game against Serbia. Credit… Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times The United States and Japan play their gold medal basketball game at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Tokyo time, 1 p.m. ET. WATCH LIVE: The game will air on NBC Friday night in the United States at 10:30 p.m. EST. REPLAY: In the US, you can stream the competition through the NBC Olympics site, its Peacock streaming service, or the NBC Sports app. Read more

August 7, 2021, 9:45 p.m. ET August 7, 2021, 9:45 p.m. ET By beating Serbia in the final, the US basketball team claimed its 54th consecutive victory. Credit… Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times A victory would extend a long period of American women’s dominance at the Olympics: the team has not lost a match in the tournament since 1992. The Americans notched their 54th straight victory on Friday after beating Serbia, 79-59. They handed the ball to Brittney Griner (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Breanna Stewart (12 points, 10 rebounds) for easy baskets and could look to do the same against Japan. Griner shot 65.1% from the field in the team’s first five games. The team weren’t happy to have made 17 turnovers, but they made up for it with their fierce defense. “It wasn’t as clean and smooth as we would like,” coach Dawn Staley said afterward. “But at this point in the game you’re going to have to win a lot of different ways, and we’ve found a way to win.” Read more

August 7, 2021, 9:15 p.m. ET August 7, 2021, 9:15 p.m. ET Sue Bird, in a white coat on the left, was the United States flag bearer at the opening ceremony. The other was baseball player Eddy Alvarez, standing next to Bird carrying the flag. Credit… Doug Mills / The New York Times Sunday’s final could represent the end of the road for two longtime superstars: Sue Bird has said these Olympics will be her last, while Diana Taurasi has hinted at it. “Last dance, baby!” Taurasi shouted as she returned to the locker room after the team won in the semi-final. The two are aiming for their fifth gold, which would set a new career record for gold for an Olympic basketball player. “Sue and Dee, what they did for USA Basketball was extremely special,” Breanna Stewart said last week. “The fact that they are aiming for five consecutive gold medals is insane.” Read more

August 7, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET August 7, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET The US women’s basketball team before their semi-final against Serbia. Credit… Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times SAITAMA, Japan – The women’s Olympic basketball tournament comes to a close on Sunday morning (late Saturday night in the United States) with a potentially unbalanced clash between the United States and Japan. When the teams met earlier in this tournament, as a group, the Americans won by 17. In all aspects of the game – skill, speed, size, strength, to name a few – the United States. United should be superior. But surprises happen. The Japanese will have home court advantage at home (all it’s worth in an arena devoid of paying spectators) and look for a huge upset to add another gold to the country’s impressive overall sum. Read more