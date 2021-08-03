Olympic Bronze medalist PV Sindhu felicitated by Union Ministers Anurag Thakur G Kishan Reddy and Nirmala Sitharaman Social Media Users accused them taking free credit Watch Video

PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medal in the Olympics, returned home from Tokyo on 3 August 2021. On his return home, he was welcomed at the Delhi airport with drums. A ceremony was also organized in Sindhu’s honor. In that ceremony, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, besides other Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and G Kishan Reddy welcomed Sindhu.

PV Sindhu, the only Indian woman player to have won two medals at the Olympic Games, was given a warm welcome on her return to the country on Tuesday. Reigning world champion Sindhu had won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics five years ago. When she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Terminal here from Tokyo, she was greeted with clapping by the airport staff. She was surrounded by security personnel while leaving. He was wearing a mask on his face.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, ‘I want to congratulate PV Sindhu. He has worked hard for this and we can see the result as he has won the second medal in the Olympics. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, ‘This is clearly a sign of his effort, tireless practice and sheer perseverance. It was also the support of his family, his coach and physio. He has proved himself time and again. First in Rio and now in Tokyo.’

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, ‘You are a youth icon, their inspiration. You are one of the greatest Olympians of India. You have made us all proud and brought smiles on the faces of 135 crore Indians.

However, some people did not like the Union ministers honoring PV Sindhu in this way. He accused the Union ministers of taking credit for free. @SujeetK52050321 wrote, ‘BJP people want to take their credit.’ @MyPrideMyIndia2 wrote, ‘Aa gaye to take credit for Fokat…’ @RAHULPA461 wrote, ‘Can we expect great facilities, funding for athletes, to bring in more medals, at least one gold… Then it will feel better.

Earlier, Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials also welcomed the star Indian shuttler. Sindhu and her Korean coach Park Tae-sung were also felicitated by Singhania at the airport. Anurag Thakur also honored Sindhu’s coach.

Sindhu said, “I am very happy and excited, of course everyone has congratulated me. I would like to thank BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and a happy moment.’

By winning a bronze medal on Sunday, Sindhu became the second Indian and the first woman player from the country to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated Chinese player Bing Xiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight sets. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated He Bing Xiao of China in the bronze medal play-off.





