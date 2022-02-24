Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev Abuse Chair Umpire During Match, also hit with Racket; Here from Mexican Open 2022

Alexander Zverev Abuse: World number three player Zverev accused the umpire of spoiling the match. Zverev later apologized for his actions on Instagram.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev has been knocked out of the Mexico Open. Olympic champion Alexander Zverev lost his cool after a doubles match. He not only abused the umpire, but also attacked his chair several times with his racket.

Fortunately, the umpire was not injured during this time. This dangerous form of Zverev was seen when he had to face defeat in men’s doubles with Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo.

Zverev and Marcelo were defeated by Lloyd Glasspool and Harry Heliovara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6. There have also been allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev against his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharyapova. Those allegations are being investigated by the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals).

Zverev has also been ruled out of the Mexico singles tournament. His anger erupted over a line call in the deciding set tiebreak in his doubles match. Actually, after the match umpire Acapulco shook hands with all four players.

after that alexander zverev He approached the umpire’s chair and started slamming his racket on the chair. The place where Zverev had attacked with the racket was only a few inches away from him and the umpire’s feet.

After slamming the racket on the chair, he went to sit nearby, but immediately got up and then reached the umpire and started abusing dirty. He left the court immediately after that.

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire’s chair at the end of his doubles match??? pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

World number three in the men’s singles tennis rankings, Zverev accused the umpire of spoiling the match. However, in a statement later posted on Instagram, Zverev apologized for his actions. He wrote, ‘It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the men’s doubles match.

In a statement following the incident, the ATP confirmed that Zverev and his companions had been pulled out of the tournament. Zverev was to meet Peter Gojowski of Germany in the men’s singles. Now Peter Gozowski has got a walkover.