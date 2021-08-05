Olympic Climbing Final: Updates and Results

TOKYO – The men’s final is underway for sport climbing’s first appearance at the Olympics, and the man widely regarded as the world’s best climber is in sixth place after two of the three disciplines.

Adam Ondra from the Czech Republic has climbed the most difficult outdoor climbing routes ever attempted in the world. Indoors, over false obstacles and holds, he has won numerous World Championships and World Cup events.

But in the early days of climbing at the Olympics, different disciplines were combined into one medal-winning event, and Ondra did not rank well after the first two. The rankings of the athletes in each of the three disciplines will be multiplied together, and the climber with the lowest total will be the winner.

Ondra started off with a pleasant surprise in the speed round. He set a personal best of 6.86 in his last race of the round – possibly the last speed test he will ever have – and it was an almost perfect result for him. He got an unexpected fourth place out of the eight men in the final.