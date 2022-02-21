Olympic gold medalist Alex Hall ‘glad’ he competed for US: ‘I wouldn’t change it for a thing’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

American skier Alex Hall admitted on Wednesday that he had talked to his coach about the possibility of skiing for the Winter Olympics in Italy because he also has Italian citizenship.

Hall, who has won gold in a sloping style, talks about why skating for another country is not going to happen for him.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think I realized very quickly that I wanted to ski for the United States where I live nowadays, so it feels right to do it for the United States,” Hall said. “I know a lot of people around the United States (and) I have so many great friends and family that it seemed like the right decision. The friends I can chat with every day from the team are really, really special.

“I’m not going to change that for anything. I’m glad I’m stuck with the United States and have been competing for them ever since.”

Hall used some unique jumps to secure gold on his American teammate Nick Goeper.

Born in Alaska and raised in Switzerland, Hall said, “I was stunned. I wanted to come here and show the world what I do as a skier, and to show creativity and think outside the box.”

U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhu expresses frustration at not being able to attend closing ceremony

The question of which country he will represent has come up because Ellen Gu has won three medals in skiing in the last two weeks.

Gu was under the microscope when he decided to compete for China in the United States, where he was born to a Chinese mother. Gu estimates that he has spent at least a quarter of his life in China. His original story, as he puts it, dates back to when he was 9 years old – creating and winning the idea for China’s first sloppystyle ski event.

Since choosing to side with China in 2019, she has repeatedly stated that her goal is to encourage girls and women to play winter sports – in line with China’s commitment to inspire 300 million people to hit the ice or snow.

On Thursday, he told reporters he was not trying to solve the world’s problems.

“I am not trying to solve the political problem right now,” he said. “And I’m aware that I’m not able to do what I want at this very moment.”

“My biggest goal is to have some girl sitting at home watching frisking for the first time and thinking, ‘Maybe one day I can be.’ Maybe he saw someone who looked like him and thought, ‘Hey, I can do that too.’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.