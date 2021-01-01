Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra: Old video of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is going viral on Hindi Days: Hindi Day

It is Hindi that unites a diverse India in a thread of unity. Hindi Day is being celebrated with great pomp all over the world. Gandhiji first spoke about giving Hindi the status of the national language of the country. But this could not happen, but even today there are many personalities who have raised the flag of Hindi even in this age of fashion and shows.The video is out of date. And not even Hindi Day. But today it is going viral. It’s about some of the 2018 events. Neeraj Chopra was on stage. Then a journalist started asking questions to Neeraj. Neeraj interrupted the reporter before the question was completed. He asked the reporter to ask questions in Hindi.

Brother, hello learn Hindi, ask you in Hindi man ……

Neeraj spoke so much that the whole hall started clapping. Not only the people present there, but also when the video went viral on social media, people’s eyes sparkled. In the English language, which is considered as a symbol of intelligence and knowledge in the country, it is really a pleasure to see a celebrity embarrassing Hindi in this way.

Neeraj Chopra is not alone. There are many other dignitaries like the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the great Amitabh Bachchan of the century, who work to bring this language in the hearts of the common people.

After winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has remained everyone’s favorite. However, this was not the only time that Neeraj had won praise for speaking in Hindi. In another program, he had asked Jatin Sapru to ask in Hindi. He asked questions in Hindi at the 2019 Virat Kohli Foundation Sports Awards.