Olympic medalist Adam Rippon blasts ROC over latest doping scandal: ‘Dirty cheaters’

23 seconds ago
US Olympics Bronze medalist Adam Rippon on Monday blasted the Russian Olympic Committee over the doping scandal involving 15-year-old figure skater Camilla Valiva at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, calling them “dirty cheaters”.

Ripon, who helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the Figure Skating Team event at the 2018 Games in Pyongyang, told Time Magazine in an article published on Monday that Valivar’s positive test for banned drugs would leave a dark mark on the Olympics year after year. Come on.

“Dirty cheaters, and we’re giving them space,” Ripon said. “I don’t know how the Olympics recover from this.”

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during women's solo skating - free skating on the 11th day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the capital's indoor stadium.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during women’s solo skating – free skating on the 11th day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the capital’s indoor stadium.
(Andrew Milligan / PA photo via Getty Images)

“They shouldn’t be here for the Olympic Games,” he continued. “They’re clowns.”

On December 25, the 15-year-old sensation tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia. His sample came back positive last week after the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the team event, prompting his initial ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) lifted her ban at a hearing over the weekend, allowing her to compete in the women’s short program on Tuesday amid strong reactions from the Olympic community.

Valiva finished first in the qualifying round with a score of 82.16. The top 25 skaters advanced to the women’s free skating medal event on Thursday Valliver’s qualification resulted in an additional skater qualification.

Team ROC's Camilla Valiva reacts after skating during the women's solo skating short program on the eleventh day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capitol Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Team ROC’s Camilla Valiva reacts after skating during the women’s solo skating short program on the eleventh day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capitol Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China.
(Harry Howe / Getty Images)

As a minor, Valivar’s age has put a lot of blame on his coaches and coaches.

“It simply came to our notice then that the group around him was abusing children,” Ripon said. “Their only concern is performance, and not the health and well-being of their athletes. They’re a factory that takes out kids who can compete up to a certain point. It doesn’t seem to involve coaches. The women’s program is actually a trainer, but a dog trainer.” ; They’re running a circus. “

Ripon took to Twitter to give details, pointing out the difficulties of the situation for everyone involved

Team Maria Bell talks with coach and former Olympic figure skater Adam Ripon during practice before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capitol Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on February 1, 2022.

Team Maria Bell talks with coach and former Olympic figure skater Adam Ripon during practice before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capitol Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on February 1, 2022.
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

“None of this is fair. You can be heartbreaking for this 15 year old girl and at the same time heartbreaking that every skater in this event has to compete knowing that the competition is not fair,” she wrote.

“I’m very angry. Tomorrow’s women’s event is a complete joke. It’s not a real competition and probably won’t even have a medal ceremony. A lot of Olympic experience has been stolen from clean athletes who came here without the help of performance enhancement. Drugs. What a shame.”

