Olympic medalists will get crypto SIP, this exchange has offered

After Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team has won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Now some more players are in line to get medals. In such a situation, many states have announced to give awards to the winning players. At the same time, a crypto exchange has also asked to give crypto SIP awards to the winning players. Which can start from two lakh rupees.

This announcement comes from cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns announcing the awarding of the Bitcoin SIP Award. The winning players will be able to open a cryptocurrency SIP worth lakhs of rupees on the exchange. This amount has been kept at Rs 2 lakh for gold medal winners, Rs 1 lakh for silver medalists and Rs 50,000 for bronze medal winners.

According to the report of Money Control, the company will start it with Mirabai Chanu and badminton player PV Sindhu. Where Chanu has won the silver medal in weightlifting, PV Sindhu has won the bronze medal. PV Sindhu has also become the first such Olympian in the country to win two medals individually in the Olympic Games. This award amount will be auto credited to the medal winning players. Players will be able to access it later after completing KYC.

The tenure of SIP has been kept at 3 to 5 years. According to Bitbns CEO Gaurav Dahke, Bitcoin and Ethereum have given the best returns in the last decade. In which we would also like to include our medal winners. Bitbns was started in 2017 and has more than 3 million users. The company offers products like bitdroplet, SIP in bitcoin, fixed deposit for crypto i.e. FIP.





