Olympic Men’s Basketball Live Updates: U.S. vs. France for Gold

4 mins ago
Zach LaVine dunked against Spain on Tuesday.
Credit…Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times

TOKYO – The men’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics comes to a close on Saturday with a gold medal game between the United States and France in the morning (Friday night in the United States) and a game for third place between Australia and Slovenia later in the day.

Men’s basketball gold medal ›

  • ITA flag

    Italy

    75

    FRA flag

    France

    84

  • SLO indicator

    Slovenia

    94

    ALL flag

    Germany

    70

  • ESP Flag

    Spain

    81

    united states flag

    United States

    95

  • AUS flag

    Australia

    97

    flag ARG

    Argentina

    59

  • FRA flag

    France

    90

    SLO indicator

    Slovenia

    89

  • united states flag

    United States

    97

    AUS flag

    Australia

    78

  • Finals

    FRA flag

    France

    united states flag

    United States

  • Bronze

    SLO indicator

    Slovenia

    AUS flag

    Australia

The Americans, who have won three consecutive gold medals in the event dating back to 2008, have abandoned their tournament opener against France, raising questions about the team’s preparation for the Games. It didn’t help that they had several shaky performances, including two losses, in a series of warm-up matches before heading to Tokyo.

But they have improved with every game since. The question is whether they have improved enough, in this short period of time, to secure the championship.

Despite their loss in the first game, the Americans are still favorites to win their 16th gold in men’s basketball.

Much of their recent boost in confidence has been the play of Kevin Durant, who became the nation’s career top scorer at the Olympics during the tournament and appeared dominant in the team’s last two games. After scoring just 10 points in the loss to France, he leads the team with 19.0 points per game. Jayson Tatum, coming off the bench, added 14.4 points per game, while Jrue Holliday added 12.0.

For all the Americans’ prowess, it will be the defense of their team that could make the difference. France, like virtually every other team the United States has faced, have tried to use their size and strength to intimidate smaller American formations. Bouncing on both sides of the ball will be crucial.

