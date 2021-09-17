Olympic power broker convicted in forgery

GENEVA — Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmed al-Sabah, who for years has been one of the most influential power brokers in global sports, is facing a prison sentence of more than a year after pleading guilty in a forgery case in Switzerland.

Sheikh Ahmed was found guilty along with four others in a case in which prosecutors successfully argued he was the mastermind of a complex conspiracy to implicate another member of the Kuwaiti royal family in a plan to overthrow the country’s ruler .

Sheikh Ahmed was in the wood-paneled court when the sentence was handed down by the presiding judge. He said he would appeal the decision and declare his innocence when he was ready to leave the court. The decision threatens not only his independence but also his future role in the sport, where his influence extends from the upper echelons of the International Olympic Committee to world football and beyond.

“I know that I did nothing; I will wait for the appeal,” Sheikh Ahmed told reporters in the court. “I will never stop, because I believe I am innocent.”