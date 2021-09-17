Olympic power broker convicted in forgery
GENEVA — Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmed al-Sabah, who for years has been one of the most influential power brokers in global sports, is facing a prison sentence of more than a year after pleading guilty in a forgery case in Switzerland.
Sheikh Ahmed was found guilty along with four others in a case in which prosecutors successfully argued he was the mastermind of a complex conspiracy to implicate another member of the Kuwaiti royal family in a plan to overthrow the country’s ruler .
Sheikh Ahmed was in the wood-paneled court when the sentence was handed down by the presiding judge. He said he would appeal the decision and declare his innocence when he was ready to leave the court. The decision threatens not only his independence but also his future role in the sport, where his influence extends from the upper echelons of the International Olympic Committee to world football and beyond.
“I know that I did nothing; I will wait for the appeal,” Sheikh Ahmed told reporters in the court. “I will never stop, because I believe I am innocent.”
The case is not the only legal issue that has troubled Sheikh Ahmed in recent years. He is also a co-conspirator in the United States Department of Justice corruption case that led to the conviction of a senior football official in 2017. Sheikh Ahmed later resigned from FIFA’s ruling council and promised to withdraw from football during the hearing of the case. .
He has been declared “self-suspended” by the International Olympic Committee since November 2018, leading to Friday’s court decision. By then he was the chief lieutenant to IOC President Thomas Bach, whose election he helped mastermind in 2013 by securing the leading vote. He is also credited with winning support for Tokyo’s bid to stage the recently completed 2020 Olympics.
Much of Sheikh Ahmed’s power stems from his control of the Olympic Council of Asia, established 40 years earlier by his father. Despite relinquishing all his other official roles in the game as allegations and accusations rage on, Ahmed continued to lead that organization until Friday, when the group said he would be “temporarily separated.”
Prosecutors in Geneva successfully argued that Sheikh Ahmed, his former English lawyer, a Kuwaiti colleague and two more Swiss-based lawyers plotted a sham arbitration case to implicate other royals in the coup plot.
“It is very strange, I have been in Geneva for a long time as a criminal lawyer; this is the first time I have seen a sham arbitration,” said Pascal Maurer, lawyer for former Kuwait Prime Minister Nasser Al Mohamed Al Sabah , who was one of the figures that Sheikh Ahmed tried to frame.
“The way they planned it was very sophisticated, but the way they realized it was not very sophisticated because they made many mistakes in their organization and the way they forged documents.”
For the IOC, the case is yet another shameful incident involving one of its most senior individuals. The organization said it would not take action against Sheikh Ahmed as he had decided to suspend himself. Sheikh Ahmed’s only character witness was set to be François Carrard, the longtime former Director General of the IOC, who continues to serve as its legal advisor. Mr Carrard did not appear in court last Thursday, citing an unspecified medical issue.
Despite his legal troubles, Sheikh Ahmed continues to play an influential role in the behind-the-scenes game.
A candidate for a seat on FIFA’s governing council claimed that he was told he had no chance of winning as Sheikh Ahmed had already decided that a rival candidate from Bangladesh should retain the seat.
In April, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with Mariam Mohamed, a Maldivian football official, agreeing that Sheikh Ahmed actively interfered in the 2019 elections by the Confederation of Asian Football. to get the desired result.
Mohamed told the court that he was asked to give up his candidacy and that in return Ahmed would use his influence in international football circles to obtain any other position in the AFC or FIFA of his choice.
Sheikh Ahmed’s influence has extended beyond the sports world. As a senior Kuwaiti royal he has been a government minister, and he was also the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, an influential cartel for oil-producing countries.
At the height of his power, the sheikh, known for his heavy security contingent, was a magnet for sports officials, who wanted to secure committee roles and other highly sought after sinners. He spent decades building his portfolio, starting with running the Asian Olympic body after his father was assassinated during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. His roles grew rapidly and at one time they numbered about a dozen.
