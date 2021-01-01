Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya will not be participating in the World Championships

(Amanpreet Singh)

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Olympic silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya says he has decided not to compete in the upcoming World Championships as he will have to prepare for the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) selection test next week. The team of this prestigious competition will be selected.

The WFI will conduct selection tests on Tuesday for the World Championships to be held in Oslo, Norway from 2 to 10 October.

Dahiya and other Tokyo Olympic medalists are traveling from state to state for their felicitation ceremony.

Dahiya told PTI, “I don’t want to sit on the mat without preparation. What’s the use of competing without enough practice? That’s why I won’t compete in the World Championships because I don’t want to go to the tests without enough practice.”

Dahiya is India’s second leading wrestler to miss the World Cup. Earlier, Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia was also ruled out due to a right knee injury.

The wrestler said, I will try to participate in one or two competitions before the end of the season. I will start training from next month.

Asked if he was upset by the extravagant festivities, Dahiya said he had no complaints.

He said, “How can you tell him ‘no’? They are your own people who want to show you respect and dignity. It’s just that he’s tired.”

It was expected that Dahiya would compete in the World Championships in 61 kg instead of 57 kg as losing weight and then maintaining it is a big problem for wrestlers.

Dahiya has no problem that the WFI did not release him from the test.

He said, “The federation is doing the right thing by calling for a test. They know what is best. I have no problem participating in the test.

Dahiya said he would soon inform the federation of his decision.

WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said there was nothing wrong with calling the star wrestler for trials.

“We have to prepare other players as well,” Tomar said. We want to give everyone a chance to claim a place in the national team, so everyone has to come for the tests.

Dahiya, 23, said he is so expressive that he can’t spend time with his family after returning from Tokyo.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity about the representation of Vinesh Fogat, Sonam Malik and Divya Kakaran in the three wind trials as the WFI has not taken any decision on the issues related to them.

Vinesh has been suspended for lack of discipline during the Tokyo Olympics, while Sonam has been issued a show cause notice for abuse. Divya has also been sent a notice to file a statement against the federation of her address.

Sonam and Divya have apologized for their behavior, while Vinesh has also apologized unconditionally for not wearing the official kit during the match, but allegations of not training and staying with Indian wrestlers in Tokyo are ‘respectable’.