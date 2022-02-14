Olympic skater’s entourage could face trouble under US law



Russian figure skater Camilla Valliver could rise in the United States even after her doping case was resolved from the Beijing Games, a legal hassle for coaches and others in orbit.

Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes at events involving American athletes. The law provides for fines of up to $ 1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years for participants in doping programs that affect international sports.

“Physicians and coaches who prescribe performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly responsible,” said Jim Walden, one of the authors of the new law. “They’re at risk of jail time, steep fines, and confiscation. And I suspect the FBI is already hot on this path.”

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport Valivas allowed women to compete this week.

The gold medal that the Russians won in last week’s mixed team competition – what to do with Valiva as headliner is still unresolved. Since Valiva is 15 years old, and is considered a “protected person” under global anti-doping rules, sanctions against her could be light.

It does not exempt his team from possible anti-doping penalties other than snatching a potential Russian medal. Walden and others hope the same individuals will be investigated by U.S. law enforcement.

“We passed the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act because of the latest Russian doping scandal in Beijing. Doping is corruption,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, who is involved in anti-doping issues.

Walden represents Bill’s name, Gregory Rodchenkov, the Russian lab director who whistled at a complex, extensive Russian doping scheme designed to help the country win medals at the 2014 Sochi Games and elsewhere. Rodchenkov is now in hiding.

Rodchenkov’s law is not designed for athletes to follow. It targets coaches, doctors, and other members of an athlete’s team who are accused of arranging doping programs at any event involving U.S. athletes, sponsors, or broadcasters.

The bill, backed by Walden, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, and others, was passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and became law in December 2020. This is considered a significant achievement considering the polarization in US politics.

Officials in the White House Drug Control Office of both the Trump and Biden administrations have criticized global anti-doping regulators. They have threatened to cut off funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency, but have recently paid off their remaining arrears, despite some major concerns.

The first test of the law came last month when federal officials accused a doctor of administering drugs to “Athlete A”, identified by the Associated Press as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbar.

IOC and WADA have lobbied against parts of the bill. Their main argument was that it gives U.S. law enforcement too much advantage in policing anti-doping cases that occur outside its own borders.

This case – a Russian man who doped at a national championship on December 25 – at first glance, seems to fit that profile. WADA says it took officials six weeks to get the test from a Swedish lab because Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) failed to identify it as a priority. Valiva, which was allowed to compete in the Olympics, turned it into an international event.

WADA said in a statement that it was “disappointed with the regime” and that it would also “find” Valliver’s support staff. Russia’s anti-doping agency has also launched an investigation.

But critics of WADA and the IOC argue that the bill was passed because the international anti-doping system has proven it cannot do its own policing. They point to the sanctions handed over to Russia over the past eight years as Exhibit A. As a result of these sanctions, the RUSADA, which oversees the case, has had years of suspension and reform.

Critics claim that the case involving Valiva might not have erupted if the country – whose athletes are competing in Beijing under the banner of the “Russian Olympic Committee” because of the sanctions – had been appropriately punished.

“If I were a bettor, I’d say there’s a 95% chance that this is a good case for the law,” said Rob Kohler, head of the advocacy group Global Athletes.

Although there are severe penalties under the law, it is hard to imagine that the US authorities could get their hands on the Russians if they are accused. Nevertheless, an alleged effect will have an effect. This could reduce their ability to travel or coach outside of Russia, since the United States has extradition agreements with dozens of countries around the world.

Valiva tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine.

“We need more information, but you can imagine a lawsuit under Rodchenkov,” said USADA CEO Travis Tigert. “This drug just doesn’t show up anywhere. Incidentally, assuming someone was involved in giving it to him to increase performance, it fits like a glove.”