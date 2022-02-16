Olympic skier misses chance at gold medal after wrong turn



Norwegian skier Jarl Magnus Riber had high hopes for coming to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics , But a positive COVID test and a wrong turn have dashed that hope.

Three-time world champion Riber was about a minute ahead in the Nordic Combined Big Mountain / 10km event on Tuesday when he took a wrong turn on the course, heading for the finishing line instead of looping around for the final two laps. .

He told reporters: “I was really focused on technique and speed, and I was looking down and suddenly when I was raising my head, I saw the finish line and then I thought, OK – this is not my Olympics,” he told reporters. , Through Reuters .

But Riber’s mistake was more of a physical problem than a mental error. He tested positive after arriving in Beijing and was cleared on Monday

“It was a physical problem,” he said. “When I’m normal, the mental part is normal. I couldn’t ski normally. I felt pretty bad.

“I had two days with Corona with very difficult symptoms and I started training a little bit to perform this day,” he continued. “But I’ve been locked inside for two weeks, not breathing in the fresh air and not making friends with the snow and cold weather here. So yeah, then the body isn’t working. I’m usually one of the good skiers, and today I was bad.”

In the first round of the competition, Riber jumped 142 meters (466 feet) and scored 139.8 points. The impressive jump gave him a 44-second lead in the cross-country race, but he finished eighth after his unfortunate run in the cross-country section.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.