Sports

Olympic skier misses chance at gold medal after wrong turn

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Olympic skier misses chance at gold medal after wrong turn
Written by admin
Olympic skier misses chance at gold medal after wrong turn

Olympic skier misses chance at gold medal after wrong turn

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Norwegian skier Jarl Magnus Riber had high hopes for coming to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, But a positive COVID test and a wrong turn have dashed that hope.

Three-time world champion Riber was about a minute ahead in the Nordic Combined Big Mountain / 10km event on Tuesday when he took a wrong turn on the course, heading for the finishing line instead of looping around for the final two laps. .

Live update: Beijing Olympics

He told reporters: “I was really focused on technique and speed, and I was looking down and suddenly when I was raising my head, I saw the finish line and then I thought, OK – this is not my Olympics,” he told reporters. , Through Reuters.

Jarl Magnus Riber of Norway competes in the individual Gundersen Large Hill / 10km Ski Jumping event event on February 15, 2022 at the Zhangjiako National Ski Jumping Center during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Jarl Magnus Riber of Norway competes in the individual Gundersen Large Hill / 10km Ski Jumping event event on February 15, 2022 at the Zhangjiako National Ski Jumping Center during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

But Riber’s mistake was more of a physical problem than a mental error. He tested positive after arriving in Beijing and was cleared on Monday

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a physical problem,” he said. “When I’m normal, the mental part is normal. I couldn’t ski normally. I felt pretty bad.

Tim Norway's Jarl Magnus Riber competes in the round of the individual Gundersen Large Hill / 10km ski jumping competition on February 11, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China, on the 11th of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Tim Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riber competes in the round of the individual Gundersen Large Hill / 10km ski jumping competition on February 11, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China, on the 11th of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
(Photo by Lars Baron / Getty Images)

READ Also  Alyssa Naeher Has Left the U.S.- Canada Match With a Knee Injury, Adrianna Franch Takes Her Place

“I had two days with Corona with very difficult symptoms and I started training a little bit to perform this day,” he continued. “But I’ve been locked inside for two weeks, not breathing in the fresh air and not making friends with the snow and cold weather here. So yeah, then the body isn’t working. I’m usually one of the good skiers, and today I was bad.”

Norway's Jarl Magnus Reiber competes in the individual Gandersen HS109 / 7.5km on January 28, 2022 at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined Main Sefeld in Seifield, Austria.

Norway’s Jarl Magnus Reiber competes in the individual Gandersen HS109 / 7.5km on January 28, 2022 at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined Main Sefeld in Seifield, Austria.
(Photo: Franz Kirchmeier / SEPA.Media/Getty Images)

In the first round of the competition, Riber jumped 142 meters (466 feet) and scored 139.8 points. The impressive jump gave him a 44-second lead in the cross-country race, but he finished eighth after his unfortunate run in the cross-country section.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Olympic #skier #misses #chance #gold #medal #wrong #turn

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Every Shot, and Second, Counts for Tampa Bay

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment