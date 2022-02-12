Olympic skier overcomes illness to compete for Puerto Rico



For a teenager whose chances of survival were slim at birth, taking a place in the starting lineup of the Olympics is a miracle in itself.

William Flaherty will ski for Puerto Rico in the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Sunday. Although the medal win is not really within his reach, his health and his studies are there.

Flaherty was born in Cincinnati and moved to Puerto Rico at the age of six. When he was 3 years old he developed hemophagocytic lymphohistocytosis.

“We asked, ‘On a scale of 1 to 10, and 1 are you very healthy and 10, you’re dead, where is William?'” Said William’s mother, Ann Flaherty. “And they gave him 9.5. And it hit our gut.

“There were days when we didn’t know if he would survive all day,” he said. “I will never forget to hold my child and I don’t know if he will survive.”

Flaherty, 17, has had more than 30 operations in his life, including a bone marrow transplant for his older brother Charles – a former Olympic skier himself. After the Beijing Games, Flaherty will have an operation to remove his fibular part and create a new jaw bone.

“It comes down to something annoying almost every two years,” Flaherty said, pointing to a scar on the right side of his face where he had a tumor removed two years ago.

Flaherty said that even a cold could hold him for two weeks, so he took extra precautions in the last two years amid the coronavirus epidemic. He spent more than a year in what he called “Super Quarantine.”

“It certainly impressed me. My training is not so much, but, like the social life I get from my training,” said Flaherty, who trained in Colorado. “I was able to continue training, but I had to wear an N95 mask all the time and I couldn’t take the elevator with anyone, I really couldn’t talk to my friends at the start house.

“I’ll finish training, just come home and hide in my bedroom, stay away from people as much as possible, which was mentally difficult for me. It was definitely quite challenging mentally.”

As a teenager, Flaherty had to balance her training with medical appointments and going to school.

Despite studying in a chairlift and taking the final exam a few days before racing, he has been able to maintain a straight A’s. He had an English final three days before he left for Beijing.

Flaherty is one of the two athletes representing Puerto Rico at the Beijing Games. Kelly Delka will compete in the women’s skeleton. The pair were flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

After the Olympics, Flaherty plans to take a year off from school to recover from surgery and then go to college to study aerospace engineering.

Hitting the slope, however, relieves him of his health problems.

“Skiing is really helpful because it forces me to focus on one thing and once I’m on ski, I can only focus on skiing,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then.

“All my medical problems have certainly helped inspire me. I really want to prove to all the other transplant survivors that they can do whatever they want in life. Just because you have medical complications in the past, it doesn’t determine who you are today.” There you are, and you can move on with your life and achieve what you want. “