Olympic Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Beijing



The Winter Olympics finally look like the Winter Olympics.

For the first time since the start of the Olympics, there was a real snowfall in Beijing on Sunday, which gave the city the look and feel of a real Winter Games. There was also fresh snow in the mountains, where all the events were competed with artificial snow.

Although the snow was mostly a welcome sight, it affected visibility up the hill and made it difficult for ski racers to get down the hill, especially in the first run of the two-legged giant slalom.

Marco Odermat of Switzerland handled snow and poor visibility better than anyone else and won his first Olympic gold medal.

“I really risked everything in the second race because I didn’t just want a medal, I wanted a gold medal,” Odermatt said. “It’s hard because you can lose everything but pay it off today.”

Although there was light snow on Saturday, it became very difficult on Sunday, the first time it snowed during an alpine race during the Beijing Olympics. The second run of heavy snow forced 1 hour, 15 minutes back. During delays, workers clear snow from the course with snow blowers and shovels.

“It was a tough day with such a long wait between the two runs, including the condition,” Odermatt said. “It was more than five hours for me, it was so long to rethink everything and it was hard to concentrate. I tried to sleep a few minutes in between.

“I never actually dreamed about it but now it still feels like a dream.”

Many other skiers had a rough day at the course known as Ice River at the Yanking Alpine Skiing Center.

“It’s a shame the weather is like that. Like the other day I was hoping for the sun. I couldn’t see anything,” said Luca de Aliprandini of Italy, who finished sixth after the first run but skidded off course. Did not finish the second run. “When I was going down, the flakes were big.”

American skier Tommy Ford came in 12th.

“It’s a great condition, of course, but you can’t see it,” Ford said.

“It was tough for everyone,” said Henrik Christophersen of Norway, who finished eighth overall.

A second women’s descent training scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

Cross-country relay

The Snow Men’s cross-country relay affected the ski race so much that workers used leaf blowers to clear it from the track. Snow makes ski tracks slower, especially on the first two classic ski legs.

Similar to the women’s race, the Russian team opened a lead in the first leg and then retained the gold medal. Sergei Ustyugov held the lead for more than a minute in the final lap of the chase for two members of the Norwegian team Johannes Hoesflot Clibo and France’s Maurice Manifest.

Ustyugov held a flag on the way to the finish line and won the 10-kilometer relay in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 50.7 seconds. By comparison, the time to win the 2018 Pyongyang Olympics in a four-person relay was faster than 20 minutes.

Gu’s Race Hold

Freestyle skier Eileen Guke will have to wait a day to try to win a second gold medal at the Beijing Games after the postponement of the women’s slopstyle qualifiers.

The qualifiers were pushed to Monday and the final to Tuesday. The switch avoids placing gold-medal rounds directly against the Super Bowl, which is also being televised by NBC.

The men’s slopestyle qualification has also been changed from Monday to Tuesday, with the final now set for Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Gu was at the top of the hill and was preparing for some warm-up runs in the Blastry situation when the qualifiers were postponed. The snow was blowing and the flags at the bottom of the course were whipping in all directions. Visibility was also low, making the landing jump off course dangerous with huge kickers.

Gu was born and raised in the United States, but chose to compete for his motherland, China. His victory in the big wind last Tuesday was hugely popular in China.

Russian doping

Russian figure skater Camilla Valiva continues her practice hours before the Sport Court of Arbitration decides whether she will be allowed to compete this week. An expedited hearing was scheduled for Sunday, with a verdict expected sometime on Monday.

A decision from CAS is expected about 24 hours before 15-year-old Valiva arrives on ice at the Capitol Indoor Stadium for a brief ceremony on Tuesday. Irresistible favorite, he drew 26th starting place on Sunday out of 30 in the event.

Valiva has yet to miss a scheduled practice since a drug test taken in December was flagged last Monday for signs of a banned heart drug. On the same day, the reigning European champion helped the Russian skaters win the team gold through a dynamic freestyle where she became the first woman to land a quad in the Olympics.

On several occasions since then, Valiva has been under stress, including a moment in Saturday’s practice session when he fell during the Triple Axel and finally skated on the board and hugged the tearful coach Iteri Tutbridge.

Triple gold in Roseland

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland kept her focus in the flowing snow and shot clearly at the last standing stop to win the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race. This is his third gold medal at the Beijing Olympics and his fourth overall.

The Norwegian sprint started the race with a lead after winning the race and hit 19 of his 20 goals. He won in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds.