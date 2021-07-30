Olympic Soccer Live: U.S. Women’s Team vs. Netherlands

The United States was still talking about tactics the day before the game against the Netherlands. Not so much forward, but backward.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s decision to employ a more defensive, more conservative game plan in the Americans’ third group game against Australia sparked a lot of discontent, inside and outside of the team. team.

Andonovski, rightly and not for the first time, noted that the game plan worked: The United States have not allowed any goals, or even more than one or two real chances, against Australia and are came out with the draw they needed to advance to the quarter-finals. .

“It’s not easy, and sometimes we have to sacrifice some of the things we believe in or worked on to execute the game plan,” Andonovski said. “It’s not something we’ve done in previous games. But that was the game plan, and I feel like we executed it well.

The idea of ​​sitting down and fending off attacks and making a draw, rather than directing the pace of the game and staying in the spotlight, was not universally popular. Forward Alex Morgan repeatedly referred to “a tactical decision by Vlatko” when asked about the game plan after the game, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn dismissed the performance as “disciplined, professional – which we had to do “.

On Thursday, as criticism of the tactic continued on social media – the preferred forum for indignant and overheated discussions related to the U.S. squad – the issue returned to the agenda during a call with two players. . Both have made it clear that they would be happy to receive further instructions for their game against the Dutch.

“The tactics we’ve been given is obviously what we have to execute,” said defender Crystal Dunn. “We trust our staff to put us in a position to execute.”

But Dunn and forward Christen Press have also made it clear that players are eager to get back to driving with the teams instead of pushing them away, waiting for them.

“We know what type of team we are,” Press said. “We know what kind of offense we are. We have a way of playing, we have a way of scoring and it’s been a success for years.

“At the end of the day,” she added, “when the team is at their best, we are relentless and deadly.”