Olympic Soccer Live: USWNT vs. Australia

Tony Gustavsson, the coach of Australia, was also an assistant coach of the United States.

That was true when Australia faced the United States in the group stage, and it will be true when the teams play for the bronze:

Australian coach Tony Gustavsson, former assistant coach of the United States, may know Americans as well (or better) than any coach in the world. And that could be a big plus as the teams fight for the bronze medal.

“Anytime you know a lot about an opponent, it helps you,” Gustavsson said.

Gustavsson is no stranger to American players. He helped the United States win Olympic gold in 2012 as a staff member of former coach Pia Sundhage, and he then served a long tenure as assistant to his friend Jill Ellis after taking on the post of chief. Together they led the team to two World Cup titles.

But when Ellis left his post in 2019, Gustavsson also left. After a stint as a coach in his native Sweden, he was hired by Australia last September. He felt unlucky to settle for a draw at the teams meeting last week, and he still has the insider knowledge – not to mention Sam Kerr’s score – to try and do better on Thursday.

“Obviously this time it was unique that I have been with the team for a number of years, and not only to know the collective strategy of the team but also the individual tendencies of the players, which helps me. sort of in the screening reports. ”he said.

This allowed him to spot a tactical change “from the first minute” the last time the teams met, and to know that the United States could be vulnerable defensively on corners and long throw-ins.

“It was like we were in control a lot of parts of the game, with and without the ball,” said Gustavsson. “That I love.”