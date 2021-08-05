Olympic Soccer Live: USWNT vs. Australia
That was true when Australia faced the United States in the group stage, and it will be true when the teams play for the bronze:
Australian coach Tony Gustavsson, former assistant coach of the United States, may know Americans as well (or better) than any coach in the world. And that could be a big plus as the teams fight for the bronze medal.
“Anytime you know a lot about an opponent, it helps you,” Gustavsson said.
Gustavsson is no stranger to American players. He helped the United States win Olympic gold in 2012 as a staff member of former coach Pia Sundhage, and he then served a long tenure as assistant to his friend Jill Ellis after taking on the post of chief. Together they led the team to two World Cup titles.
But when Ellis left his post in 2019, Gustavsson also left. After a stint as a coach in his native Sweden, he was hired by Australia last September. He felt unlucky to settle for a draw at the teams meeting last week, and he still has the insider knowledge – not to mention Sam Kerr’s score – to try and do better on Thursday.
“Obviously this time it was unique that I have been with the team for a number of years, and not only to know the collective strategy of the team but also the individual tendencies of the players, which helps me. sort of in the screening reports. ”he said.
This allowed him to spot a tactical change “from the first minute” the last time the teams met, and to know that the United States could be vulnerable defensively on corners and long throw-ins.
“It was like we were in control a lot of parts of the game, with and without the ball,” said Gustavsson. “That I love.”
report from Kashima, Japan
Megan Rapinoe tried earlier this week to diagnose some of the United States’ struggles in Japan, and for her, the underwhelming performance boiled down to one thing missing.
“Football always needs joy,” she said. “When the game is really played at its best, you have it. And I feel like we haven’t been able to do that: it’s just been a bit of a struggle – just happening here or there, or whatever. Hope we find it. I certainly like to play with a big smile on my face a lot more than the other way around. And I think everyone does it too.
If you feel like watching the United States and Australia play in women’s football, you are right. And if you forgot this game, congratulations.
The first meeting between the United States and Australia – in the group stage – was, well, forgettable. It was played out on Matchday 3 of the group stage in the form of a dismal scoreless draw which was mainly the result of a decision by US coach Vlatko Andonovsky. He entered the game with a simple plan – not to give up a goal, and above all not to lose – and succeeded on both fronts.
This setup was not popular with his players, of course. Alex Morgan was among those who cited “a tactical decision by Vlatko” in a not-too-subtle review of the strategy, and several other players strongly suggested that the decision to relax and defend themselves ran counter to the offensive ethics of the team in an unforgivable surrender.
Expect a very different approach today. The Olympics were – let’s put it plainly – a miserable experience for the United States, a tournament that started with a humiliating loss to Sweden and ended, at least in the gold medal sense, with a rare loss to Canada in the semi-finals on Monday. . Megan Rapinoe then spoke of a team that lacked not only their connections on the pitch but also their “joy”.
Canada and Sweden will play for the gold medal on Friday. There is nothing the Americans can do to change that, or, frankly, they can do a lot to complain about it, since they lost to both teams.
At this point, with just one regulation win in five games in Japan, the United States will be desperate to leave the Games with a medal. Bronze is the only option now, and Andonovsky could win back some of his players by releasing them to pursue him with all they have.
