Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Seeks Refuge in Japan, Fearing Jail at Home
A Belarusian sprinter said on Sunday she was under Japanese police protection after her country’s Olympic Committee attempted to forcefully expel her without expelling her after criticizing her coaches for signing her up for the bad event.
The sprinter, Kristina Timanovskaya, announced on Instagram on Sunday evening that she had sought protection in Japan because she feared for her safety in Belarus, where the country’s strongman, Aleksander G. Lukashenko, in power for 27 years, sought to stifle all dissent. .
“I’m afraid that in Belarus they will put me in prison,” Timanovskaya told the independent Belarusian news portal Zerkalo.io. “I’m not afraid of being fired or kicked out of the national team, I’m worried about my safety. And I think right now it’s not safe for me in Belarus.
The Belarusian National Olympic Committee, headed by Mr Lukashenko’s eldest son Victor Lukashenko, said on Sunday it had withdrawn Ms Timanovskaya from the Games because of her “emotional and psychological state” after seeing a doctor.
Ms Timanovskaya denied being examined by doctors and said she was in good physical and psychological health. She said she was forcibly removed from her country’s team because “I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches.”
In one video taken at Haneda airport in Tokyo, she asked for the support of the International Olympic Committee. In a statement, the IOC said it was studying the situation.
“The IOC has seen the information in the media,” the statement read, and “is reviewing” it.
Kazuya Isozaki, spokesperson for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, has neither confirmed nor denied reports that Ms. Timanovskaya was being held by the Japanese or had sought asylum at Haneda Airport.
“We don’t even know whether the police will take care of it or not,” Isozaki said.
Reuters news agency said one of its photographers saw Ms Timanovskaya with police at the airport and said: “I think I’m safe.”
Ms. Timanovskaya, 24, was due to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time this summer in the 200-meter sprint. But she said she was told she would be competing in the 4×400-meter relay race because some of the team did not pass enough doping tests to qualify for the event.
“I am scandalized! She told Zerkalo.io from the airport. “After all, we came to the Olympics, and it is against all the rules to declare ourselves for a distance event that we have never competed in our life. It is a total disrespect for the athletes, “she said, calling the situation” complete chaos “.
She told Zerkalo.io that on Sunday her coaches and a representative from the national team came to her room and told her to pack her bags. She said she was told that if she did not return, she would lose her position on the national team, be deprived of a job and face “possibly other consequences”. She said she was told the decision was not made by the sports federation or the sports ministry, “but at a higher level.”
“They said I had to be knocked out of the Olympics and come home because I am interfering with the team’s performance,” she told Zerkalo.io.
Belarus has been shocked by the protests that followed the disputed presidential elections last August. Since then, President Lukashenko has indicated he will not tolerate any dissent, imprisoning opposition politicians, critics, journalists and a number of athletes who signed a petition in October condemning the use of violence by his government, according to the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation.
Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who is now part of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Ms Timanovskaya’s criticisms focused on bureaucratic negligence and were not political.
“The regime persecutes all those who criticize it publicly,” he said, adding that he believed the president had personally made the decision to bring Ms. Timanovskaya home.
Mr Lukashenko “loves sports so much and has used sports victories for political reasons throughout his reign,” Mr Slunkin said. “So when he’s criticized by athletes or sportswomen, he really doesn’t take it well.”
Ms. Timanovskaya’s forced withdrawal from the Games is the latest in a series of international incidents that have led Belarus to become increasingly isolated internationally.
In May, Belarusian authorities forced the downing of a RyanAir plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, which was carrying Roman Protasevich, a blogger who worked for a website that helped lead anti-government protesters last year. After being detained, he was put under house arrest at the end of June.
Lukashenko was also accused of punishing the European Union by flooding the bloc of 27 with migrants because the EU imposed sanctions following the contested elections and the hijacking of the RyanAir flight.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory in last August’s elections before fleeing to neighboring Lithuania, called on the IOC to take charge of Ms. Timanovskaya’s case.
“She has the right to international protection and to continue participating in the @Olympics,” she wrote on Twitter.
Valerie Hopkins reported from Vienna. Tariq Panja, Motoko Rich and Makiko Inoue contributed reporting from Tokyo.
