Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Seeks Refuge in Japan, Fearing Jail at Home

Ms. Timanovskaya, 24, was due to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time this summer in the 200-meter sprint. But she said she was told she would be competing in the 4×400-meter relay race because some of the team did not pass enough doping tests to qualify for the event.

Updated August 1, 2021, 1:58 p.m. ET

“I am scandalized! She told Zerkalo.io from the airport. “After all, we came to the Olympics, and it is against all the rules to declare ourselves for a distance event that we have never competed in our life. It is a total disrespect for the athletes, “she said, calling the situation” complete chaos “.

She told Zerkalo.io that on Sunday her coaches and a representative from the national team came to her room and told her to pack her bags. She said she was told that if she did not return, she would lose her position on the national team, be deprived of a job and face “possibly other consequences”. She said she was told the decision was not made by the sports federation or the sports ministry, “but at a higher level.”

“They said I had to be knocked out of the Olympics and come home because I am interfering with the team’s performance,” she told Zerkalo.io.

Belarus has been shocked by the protests that followed the disputed presidential elections last August. Since then, President Lukashenko has indicated he will not tolerate any dissent, imprisoning opposition politicians, critics, journalists and a number of athletes who signed a petition in October condemning the use of violence by his government, according to the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation.

Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who is now part of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Ms Timanovskaya’s criticisms focused on bureaucratic negligence and were not political.

“The regime persecutes all those who criticize it publicly,” he said, adding that he believed the president had personally made the decision to bring Ms. Timanovskaya home.