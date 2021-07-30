Olympic Success Gives Hong Kong an Emotional Lift in Hard Times

TOKYO – The light red flag with the five-petalled bauhinia flower does not represent a country. But Hong Kong, the Chinese territory where political and civil rights have been violated in recent months, is enjoying its best performance at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in fencing and two silver medals in swimming.

The three-medal booty marks the first time that Hong Kong, which was returned to Chinese rule by the British in 1997, has won more than one medal at the Olympics. Swimmer Siobhan Haughey won her second silver of the Games on Friday in the women’s 100-meter freestyle after winning the 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday.

But outside of the pool and fencing track, Hong Kong’s fortunes haven’t been so bright. The territory was promised important political freedoms for 50 years after its handover to China, but Beijing cracked down. Most of Hong Kong’s main opposition politicians are in prison or in exile. Last month, the largest pro-democracy newspaper was forced to close.

The first person to be sentenced under a tough new national security law on Friday for terrorism and inciting secession was sentenced to nine years in prison for riding a motorcycle on police officers while carrying a flag of protest.