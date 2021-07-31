Olympic Swimming Preview for Saturday Races in Tokyo
TOKYO – Today’s swim (Saturday morning in Tokyo, Friday night in the US) features the penultimate day of competition, the final race for Katie Ledecky and another chance for Caeleb Dressel to win the gold.
The United States has 24 medals, 10 more than any other country. (It would be Australia, with 14, followed by Great Britain, with six.) If there’s one disappointment among Americans, it’s that they show depth more than domination. Only, being relative, six of the 24 medals are gold.
The session will feature four finals, including three consecutive to start: the men’s 100-meter butterfly, the women’s 200-m backstroke and the women’s 800-m freestyle. This is the one Ledecky will swim, looking to add one gold and two silver to her Tokyo record. She is widely favorite to win gold here, but Australian Ariarne Titmus has been a threat in other races.
Dressel could win his third gold medal of these Olympics. He holds the world record (49.5, in 2019) and the Olympic record (49.71, Friday), and no one else on the pitch has gone below 50 seconds in their heats.
And two Americans could increase the medal harvest in the women’s 200 backstroke. The bigger question is what color the medals will be.
The final event is the 4×100 Mixed Swimming, the first mixed swimming race at the Olympics.
American Ryan Murphy added more intrigue to the final days of competition on Friday by mentioning the “d” (doping) word after finishing second behind a Russian in one race and two Russians in another. Russian athletes are allowed to compete if they follow the anti-doping protocols established by the competition organizers.
“I’m trying not to get caught up in this,” he said, without directly accusing the winners of cheating. “It’s a huge mental exhaustion for me to go through the year knowing I’m in a race that probably isn’t clean.
The Russian Olympic Committee (going through ROC at these Games) responded on Twitter as if swimming had entered a cold war in the water.
“How disconcerting our victories are for some of our colleagues,” he said in Russian. “Yes, we are here at the Olympics whether someone likes it or not.”
It showed photographs of three athletes who openly, but not harshly, questioned Russia’s presence here – Murphy, British swimmer Luke Greenback and American rower Megan Kalmoe – and called it “propaganda in English” of “athletes offended by defeats”.
