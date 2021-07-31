Olympic Swimming Preview for Saturday Races in Tokyo

TOKYO – Today’s swim (Saturday morning in Tokyo, Friday night in the US) features the penultimate day of competition, the final race for Katie Ledecky and another chance for Caeleb Dressel to win the gold.

The United States has 24 medals, 10 more than any other country. (It would be Australia, with 14, followed by Great Britain, with six.) If there’s one disappointment among Americans, it’s that they show depth more than domination. Only, being relative, six of the 24 medals are gold.

The session will feature four finals, including three consecutive to start: the men’s 100-meter butterfly, the women’s 200-m backstroke and the women’s 800-m freestyle. This is the one Ledecky will swim, looking to add one gold and two silver to her Tokyo record. She is widely favorite to win gold here, but Australian Ariarne Titmus has been a threat in other races.

Dressel could win his third gold medal of these Olympics. He holds the world record (49.5, in 2019) and the Olympic record (49.71, Friday), and no one else on the pitch has gone below 50 seconds in their heats.