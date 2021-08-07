Olympic Tokyo 2020: PM Narendra Modi trolled as Men’s Hockey Team lose Telling the “reward” people said – everything ends as soon as you come

After India’s defeat in the men’s hockey event of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that defeat and victory are part of life. Wishing the team all the best for the future, he said the Indian team did its best and that’s what matters.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Victory and defeat are part of life. Our men’s hockey team did their best in Tokyo and that’s what matters. All the best to the team for the next match and for the future. India is proud of its players.” Later, the Prime Minister also spoke to Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. Officials gave this information. He said that the Prime Minister appreciated the excellent performance of the Indian players during the competition and wished them all the best for the next match. The Indian team reached the semi-finals of the Olympics after 49 years. So the eyes of the whole country were on today’s match. The Prime Minister himself also saw today’s match. Modi had tweeted, ‘I am watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi-Final of Tokyo Olympics. I am proud of our team and its skills. Wishing them all the very best!’

However, he was trolled after the PM’s reaction on social media. As soon as the team lost, Twitter users started commenting on Modi’s tweet, putting a screenshot of the earlier tweet. @Yaduvanshi74 wrote, “Please sir don’t watch the match before you watch India 2-1 Belgium. India 2-5 Belgium after you watch.”

Posting a screenshot of PM Modi’s earlier tweet from the handle @ABHISHEK61137, it was written, “Now you just keep quiet” The account named @someoneisgreat said, “At least stay away from sports, first World Cup and now Olympics, everything is over when you come, sir.”

According to @rohitjain2021, “Who asked you to watch the match? Didn’t defeat it.” @firstmukesh said that you don’t see please, unlucky. The Indian men’s hockey team lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after losing three goals within the last 11 minutes.





