Olympic TV Schedule: What to Watch This Morning

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Friday morning. All hours are oriental.

FOOTBALL The women’s teams move closer to the medal race as they head into the quarter-finals. Matches begin at 4 a.m. with Canada vs. Brazil on NBC Sports. Great Britain faces Australia at 5 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com. It’s Sweden against Japan at 6 a.m. on Universo. The United States faces the Netherlands at 7 a.m. on NBC Sports. Americans must win to keep their medal hopes alive.

RUGBY The women’s quarterfinals are broadcast live from Tokyo Stadium at 4:30 a.m. on USA Network.

SWIMMING Simone Manuel swims the 50-meter freestyle in a series that includes the 1,500-meter freestyle, starting at 6 a.m. on USA Network.

CANO / KAYAK NBC Sports broadcasts men’s kayak slalom finals at 6 a.m.

BASEBALL The United States faces Israel at 6 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com. NBC Sports airs rerun at 10:30 a.m.

TABLE TENNIS At 7 a.m., Yun-Ju Lin of Taipei and Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany play in the bronze medal game on NBCOlympics.com. At 8:15 a.m., teammates Zhendong Fan and Long Ma, both Chinese, play for the gold medal on USA Network.