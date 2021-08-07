Olympics 2021 Live: U.S. Has One Last Day to Catch China in Gold Medal Race



Current time in Tokyo: August 8, 7:52 a.m.

The US women’s basketball team will face Japan in their gold medal match on Sunday. Credit… Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times TOKYO – The final day of the Tokyo Olympics starts early, with the men’s marathon at 7 a.m. on Sunday Tokyo time (Saturday at 6 p.m. EST). The race will take place in the northern city of Sapporo, with the aim of avoiding the worst of Tokyo’s summer heat. The United States, which trails China 36-38 in the gold medal race, still has a chance to catch up, with several championships on the line. The United States has fallen behind when it doesn’t. have not won enough gold medals in the sports they typically dominate, such as women’s football, gymnastics and track and field. But there are several games left for the gold medal. The US women’s basketball team has so far headed for gold. Its last opponent, surprise, is Japan. The gold medal match will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo (10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday). Two hours later, the US women’s indoor volleyball team will also play for gold against Brazil. In the afternoon in Tokyo, two American boxers will fight for gold: Keyshawn Davis at the lightweight and Richard Torrez Jr. at the super heavyweight. And when it’s all over, the closing ceremony, again without fans, begins at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, 7 a.m. EST.

Last medal count › Total United States 36 39 33 108 China 38 31 18 87 Russian olympic committee 20 26 23 69 Britain 20 21 22 63 Japan 27 12 17 56

TOKYO – The United States men’s basketball team lost to France in the group stage but beat this team when it mattered most on Saturday in the gold medal game, 87-82. Kevin Durant had 29 points. A solo third inning shot from Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows was all Japan needed in their 2-0 win over the United States in the baseball gold medal game. On the track, the United States swept the 4×400-meter relays with Allyson Felix winning the No.11 medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the US record in the sport. READ Also Serbia 1-1 Scotland (aet, 4-5 pens): Marshall´s spot-kick save ends 23-year wait The American men followed suit by winning their 4×400-meter race, two days after failing to advance to the 4×100 relay final thanks to a failed baton pass. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands added the 10,000 meters to his previous victory in the 5,000. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men’s 1,500. Nelly Korda, who just won the PGA Women’s Championship, won the women’s golf event, completing an American sweep of golf at these Games. Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the women’s marathon while Molly Seidel of the United States took a bronze medal. The US women’s water polo team won their third consecutive gold medal by beating Spain. Gold medals went to Brazil in men’s football and France in men’s handball and men’s volleyball. Russia won the gold medal in the artistic swimming group (formerly synchronized). And Jessica Springsteen and the US show jumping team won a silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday. Credit… Chang W. Lee / The New York Times India finally won gold in athletics at the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday with a throw of 87.58 meters, nearly a foot more than silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic. “It’s amazing,” Chopra said, according to Reuters. “This is our first Olympic medal in a very long time, and in track and field this is the first time we have held gold, so it is a proud moment for me and my country.” The gold medal is India’s first at the Tokyo Games and only its second at the Summer Games. Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10-meter air rifle competition in Beijing in 2008, was India’s only other Olympic gold medalist in an individual competition. In 2018, Chopra won gold at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, but an elbow injury that required surgery caused him to miss nearly a year of competition. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted its return. – Hello, young man! You have made a nation’s dream come true. Thank you!” Bindra wrote on Twitter. “Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! “ India, the second most populous country in the world, has tried to improve its disappointing Olympic game, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keen to use sport to raise its global profile. READ Also Liverpool star agrees terms elsewhere, as Klopp advances Thiago talks Modi tweeted his congratulations to several Indian athletes during the Games, including Chopra. “The story was scripted in Tokyo! Modi wrote. “Young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He performed with remarkable passion and displayed unprecedented courage. After India’s poor performance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro – one silver and one bronze – the government began funneling money into a decades-long underfunded and corrupt sports bureaucracy. Private companies stepped in, training elite athletes whose upward trajectory they could perhaps exploit. And state money also began to flow into mass sports. There was some jubilation in India at these Games, where she won seven medals. He beat Germany to win bronze in men’s field hockey, the team’s first medal in the sport in over 40 years. The women’s hockey team came close, falling to Great Britain for bronze. Badminton star PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in women’s singles, becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals after winning a silver medal in Rio. Aditi Ashok narrowly missed a medal in women’s golf, dropping bronze in one fell swoop. India’s other medals are weightlifting, wrestling and boxing.

Some countries offer cash rewards to Olympians who win medals. Credit… Doug Mills / The New York Times TOKYO – After winning a gold medal at the Summer Olympics, American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock had big plans for the bonus money that comes with it: buying her mother a $ 30,000 food truck. Tamerlan Bashaev, 25, a Russian judoka who won a bronze medal, wants to use his money to get married and go on his honeymoon. Andrea Proske, a rower who helped Canada win their first gold in the women’s eight since 1992, can’t wait to take her mother on vacation to London. “I couldn’t see her,” said Proske, 35, who will receive C $ 20,000, or about US $ 16,000. “We’ve all been really in our own bubble. So just being able to kiss my mom for the first time since we came back from Covid is going to be special. “ Winning an Olympic medal is often the crowning achievement of an athlete’s career. Most Olympians, however, aren’t multi-millionaire athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rory McIlroy or Kevin Durant, so competing at this elite level can be a financial struggle. READ Also PSG boss Tuchel waits for Neymar scan results after injured star was stretchered off in tears But many Olympic medalists leave Tokyo with more than just prizes. They get an extra boost behind the scenes in the form of bonuses. Winning fills the wallet well in some countries – a fact that arouses some fear and even some envy among medal winners. Some of the bonuses are substantial: the million Singapore dollars in local currency (about $ 740,000 in the US) for a gold medal is the biggest known award. Some are more modest: an American medalist receives $ 37,500 for gold, $ 22,500 for silver and $ 15,000 for bronze. The other bonuses are non-existent, like those of the British, New Zealand and Norwegian medalists.