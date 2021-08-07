Olympics 2021 Live: U.S. Has One Last Day to Catch China in Gold Medal Race
Current time in Tokyo: August 8, 7:52 a.m.
TOKYO – The final day of the Tokyo Olympics starts early, with the men’s marathon at 7 a.m. on Sunday Tokyo time (Saturday at 6 p.m. EST). The race will take place in the northern city of Sapporo, with the aim of avoiding the worst of Tokyo’s summer heat.
The United States, which trails China 36-38 in the gold medal race, still has a chance to catch up, with several championships on the line. The United States has fallen behind when it doesn’t. have not won enough gold medals in the sports they typically dominate, such as women’s football, gymnastics and track and field.
But there are several games left for the gold medal.
The US women’s basketball team has so far headed for gold. Its last opponent, surprise, is Japan. The gold medal match will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo (10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday).
Two hours later, the US women’s indoor volleyball team will also play for gold against Brazil.
In the afternoon in Tokyo, two American boxers will fight for gold: Keyshawn Davis at the lightweight and Richard Torrez Jr. at the super heavyweight.
And when it’s all over, the closing ceremony, again without fans, begins at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, 7 a.m. EST.
Last medal count ›
|Total
|
United States
|36
|39
|33
|108
|
China
|38
|31
|18
|87
|
Russian olympic committee
|20
|26
|23
|69
|
Britain
|20
|21
|22
|63
|
Japan
|27
|12
|17
|56
TOKYO – The United States men’s basketball team lost to France in the group stage but beat this team when it mattered most on Saturday in the gold medal game, 87-82. Kevin Durant had 29 points.
A solo third inning shot from Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows was all Japan needed in their 2-0 win over the United States in the baseball gold medal game.
On the track, the United States swept the 4×400-meter relays with Allyson Felix winning the No.11 medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the US record in the sport.
The American men followed suit by winning their 4×400-meter race, two days after failing to advance to the 4×100 relay final thanks to a failed baton pass.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands added the 10,000 meters to his previous victory in the 5,000. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men’s 1,500.
Nelly Korda, who just won the PGA Women’s Championship, won the women’s golf event, completing an American sweep of golf at these Games.
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the women’s marathon while Molly Seidel of the United States took a bronze medal.
The US women’s water polo team won their third consecutive gold medal by beating Spain.
Gold medals went to Brazil in men’s football and France in men’s handball and men’s volleyball.
Russia won the gold medal in the artistic swimming group (formerly synchronized).
And Jessica Springsteen and the US show jumping team won a silver medal.
India finally won gold in athletics at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday with a throw of 87.58 meters, nearly a foot more than silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.
“It’s amazing,” Chopra said, according to Reuters. “This is our first Olympic medal in a very long time, and in track and field this is the first time we have held gold, so it is a proud moment for me and my country.”
The gold medal is India’s first at the Tokyo Games and only its second at the Summer Games. Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10-meter air rifle competition in Beijing in 2008, was India’s only other Olympic gold medalist in an individual competition.
In 2018, Chopra won gold at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, but an elbow injury that required surgery caused him to miss nearly a year of competition. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted its return.
– Hello, young man! You have made a nation’s dream come true. Thank you!” Bindra wrote on Twitter. “Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! “
India, the second most populous country in the world, has tried to improve its disappointing Olympic game, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keen to use sport to raise its global profile.
Modi tweeted his congratulations to several Indian athletes during the Games, including Chopra. “The story was scripted in Tokyo! Modi wrote. “Young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He performed with remarkable passion and displayed unprecedented courage.
After India’s poor performance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro – one silver and one bronze – the government began funneling money into a decades-long underfunded and corrupt sports bureaucracy. Private companies stepped in, training elite athletes whose upward trajectory they could perhaps exploit. And state money also began to flow into mass sports.
There was some jubilation in India at these Games, where she won seven medals. He beat Germany to win bronze in men’s field hockey, the team’s first medal in the sport in over 40 years. The women’s hockey team came close, falling to Great Britain for bronze.
Badminton star PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in women’s singles, becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals after winning a silver medal in Rio.
Aditi Ashok narrowly missed a medal in women’s golf, dropping bronze in one fell swoop.
India’s other medals are weightlifting, wrestling and boxing.
TOKYO – After winning a gold medal at the Summer Olympics, American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock had big plans for the bonus money that comes with it: buying her mother a $ 30,000 food truck.
Tamerlan Bashaev, 25, a Russian judoka who won a bronze medal, wants to use his money to get married and go on his honeymoon. Andrea Proske, a rower who helped Canada win their first gold in the women’s eight since 1992, can’t wait to take her mother on vacation to London.
“I couldn’t see her,” said Proske, 35, who will receive C $ 20,000, or about US $ 16,000. “We’ve all been really in our own bubble. So just being able to kiss my mom for the first time since we came back from Covid is going to be special. “
Winning an Olympic medal is often the crowning achievement of an athlete’s career. Most Olympians, however, aren’t multi-millionaire athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rory McIlroy or Kevin Durant, so competing at this elite level can be a financial struggle.
But many Olympic medalists leave Tokyo with more than just prizes. They get an extra boost behind the scenes in the form of bonuses. Winning fills the wallet well in some countries – a fact that arouses some fear and even some envy among medal winners.
Some of the bonuses are substantial: the million Singapore dollars in local currency (about $ 740,000 in the US) for a gold medal is the biggest known award. Some are more modest: an American medalist receives $ 37,500 for gold, $ 22,500 for silver and $ 15,000 for bronze. The other bonuses are non-existent, like those of the British, New Zealand and Norwegian medalists.
Here are some highlights of the broadcast schedule in the United States on Saturday evenings and overnight. All times are eastern and subject to network changes.
ATHLETICS Reruns of a flurry of finals start airing at 8 p.m. on NBC. Events include the women’s high jump; the women’s 10,000 meters, with the Dutch Sifan Hassan who achieved an extraordinary feat; and the javelin throw gentlemen, which gave India its first gold medal in athletics.
FOOTBALL Brazil beat Spain in overtime to repeat their title as Olympic men’s football champions. Gold medal game reruns on CNBC at 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL The Serbian women’s volleyball team faces South Korea in the bronze medal match, which was broadcast live at 8 p.m. in the United States.
In the US team, players are between 24 and 34 years old and have a mix of experience. Only four of them have competed in the Olympics, while eight of them are new to the Summer Games. They will reach gold as the United States faces Brazil on Sunday; the game is broadcast live in the US at 12:30 a.m.
WATER POLO The US women’s team notched their third consecutive Olympic gold medal in a 14-5 loss to Spain. You can watch the action replay at 9:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS Live coverage of the women’s group all-around final is in the US at 10 p.m.
BASKETBALL Brittney Griner, Sue Bird and the rest of the US women’s team will make their 11th appearance in a gold medal match on Saturday night when they face Japan in the final. The game will be broadcast live at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.
BOXING CNBC will host a series of gold medal fights in a range of weight classes. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. and includes fights featuring two Americans: lightweight Keyshawn Davis and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr.
