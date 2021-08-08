Olympics Closing Ceremony Ends With an Empty Feeling

TOKYO – One of the most unusual Olympic Games ended with a fitting closing ceremony: the usual speeches, performances, parades and tributes were held in front of tens of thousands of empty seats.

Over the past two or more weeks, the athletes have played, often at the peak of their game, and records and hearts have been broken. And on television around the world, it might not have sounded so unusual.

But on the pitch, there was an undeniable feeling of absence. An absence of jubilant supporters in the seats, an absence of parents kissing their medal-winning children, an absence of buzz that invades Olympic cities, which makes taxi drivers, hotel workers and other residents want to eagerly discuss handball or table tennis. between themselves or a visitor from another country.

Except for the masks on the participants, the closing ceremony mainly avoided the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach praised the athletes for giving “hope” during dark times.