Olympics Day 12: Track Continues; U.S. Basketball Plays Australia

Team events are moving towards the end now, with unique matches across all sports. The U.S. women’s volleyball and basketball teams, who both won their groups, face the make or die quarter-finals on Wednesday. The volleyball team faces the Dominican Republic at 1:00 p.m. Tokyo time, midnight Eastern time. The basketball team meet Australia from 40 minutes later.

Two track highlights to note: The women’s 400 hurdles has the potential for American runners to take gold and silver with Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. This race starts at 11:30 a.m. Tokyo, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday East. The Tokyo night and USA morning will bring the men’s 200 and a gold medal bid from American Noah Lyles.

No one lifts more than male super heavyweights – 500 pounds or more. And the strongest of the strongest at these Games will likely be defending champion Lasha Talakhadze from Georgia.

Open water marathon swimming begins with the women’s event. The women play golf and the women also kick off the skateboarding competition in the park.