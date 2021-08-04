Olympics Day 13 Events: U.S. Basketball vs. Australia, U.S. Soccer Goes for Bronze

TOKYO – A complete win over Spain appears to have turned things around for the US men’s basketball team. The United States advanced to a semi-final at 1:15 p.m. Tokyo time at 12:15 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday against Australia, a team that beat the Americans in an out of the game. -competition last month.

The U.S. women’s football team can’t be happy about losing their own semi-final, but bronze consolation is still available if the Americans can beat Australia in a game that starts at 5:00 p.m. in Tokyo, 4:00 a.m. from the east.

In track and field, several Americans are vying for medals in the men’s shot put, and Grant Holloway could take gold in the triple jump in the morning session (Wednesday night US time). At night, the men’s 400 meters is the highlight.

Nevin Harrison of the United States carries the country’s canoe-kayak hopes in the 200-meter canoe race, where she is the reigning world champion.